Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – As part of its ongoing commitment to enhancing its banking services for the corporate sector and providing secure and innovative solutions that facilitate financial and commercial operations while supporting business continuity under various circumstances, Kuwait Finance House – Bahrain (KFH-Bahrain) has announced the launch of a specialised service for the collection and delivery of trade finance documents directly between clients’ premises and the bank. The service aims to enhance transaction efficiency, provide a more flexible and seamless banking experience, and support the continuity of companies’ commercial operations with efficiency and stability.

This service represents a valuable addition to the bank’s suite of corporate banking services, enabling clients to request the collection or delivery of documents related to trade finance transactions (under Letters of Credit and Guarantee) directly from their business premises without the need to visit bank branches in addition to delivering back the required documents to the clients’ premises.

This service represents an additional step in KFH–Bahrain’s commitment to enhancing convenience for its corporate clients by providing practical solutions that simplify commercial transaction, particularly in cases that require handling original documents. It also supports business continuity and provides greater flexibility in managing commercial operations under various circumstances.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Mohamed Asem, Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer – Corporate Banking at KFH–Bahrain, said: “At Kuwait Finance House – Bahrain, we remain committed to developing our banking services in line with the evolving needs of our corporate clients, while enhancing the efficiency of their financial and commercial transactions. The trade finance document collection and delivery service represents a valuable addition aimed at simplifying procedures related to handling original documents for trade operations, saving our clients time and efforts while providing them with a more seamless banking experience.”

He added: “This unique service has been designed to provide the highest levels of flexibility and convenience for our clients, particularly in situations that require the exchange of physical documents with the bank or with relevant official entities. It also represents one of the initiatives that supports business continuity, especially in exceptional circumstances that may limit mobility. We continuously strive to provide practical solutions that enhance businesses’ ability to manage their operations with flexibility and sustainability.”

Through such initiatives, KFH–Bahrain continues to enhance its corporate banking services, reinforcing its role as a trusted banking partner for the business sector in the Kingdom of Bahrain by providing innovative banking solutions that support business growth and keep pace with the evolving demands of the modern trade environment.