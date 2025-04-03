Kigali, Rwanda – Kerry, a world leader in taste and nutrition, is expanding its footprint in East Africa with the opening of a taste manufacturing facility in Rwanda to support local food and beverage manufacturers.

Reinforcing Kerry's commitment to Africa and its confidence in the future of the food and beverage industry in the continent, the investment is part of Kerry’s broader strategic business drive, which includes a €1 billion investment in emerging markets to accelerate growth and sustainability in the global food industry.



The opening was attended by dignitaries including representatives of the Rwanda Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and local universities, top manufacturers from across the country, and Deputy Head of Mission to Uganda and Rwanda, Embassy of Ireland, Jill Clements.

Located in Kigali, the facility will expand Kerry’s capacity in the country to provide high-quality ingredients and world class expertise to local food and beverage manufacturers. The facility will strengthen Kerry’s presence in East Africa to deliver sustainable and authentic taste solutions tailored to local preferences and build on Kerry’s strategy to locate manufacturing and R&D facilities closer to high growth markets across the continent.

Kerry has been present in East Africa since 2018 when it opened a technology and innovation center in Kenya. It has since expanded its capabilities through acquisitions and investments and its Africa manufacturing footprint now includes seven sites across Rwanda, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Cameroon, South Africa, and Nigeria, as well as sales offices in Lagos and Nairobi.

Commenting on the facility opening, Jad Neaime, General Manager, Kerry Africa said: "The establishment of this facility in Rwanda marks a significant step towards realising our vision to bring delicious and nutritious products, produced with world-class quality, to millions of African consumers. As the only global taste & nutrition solutions company producing in East Africa, we aim to partner with our customers to help them solve their unique challenges and grow their business by leveraging our innovative technologies and global network.”

In line with Kerry’s sustainability strategy, the facility features zero waste to landfill, 100% utility equipment designed to the latest energy efficiency standards, and a fit-for-purpose wastewater treatment system.

Neaime added: “Rwanda's economy is fast-growing1, driven by a thriving food processing industry. Producing in Rwanda strengthens our localisation plans and brings us closer to our customers and their needs. This includes building local partnerships, expanding local sourcing, and recruiting and upskilling local talent, to enable growth in the communities we operate.”