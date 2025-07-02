Doha, Qatar – Keeta, the international subsidiary of Meituan — China’s on-demand delivery giant — today announced the launch of its Founding Vendor Program in Qatar, inviting local restaurants and retailers to become the first wave of merchant partners on the platform ahead of its official market debut.

As the global arm of Meituan, Keeta harnesses the operational scale and technological depth of one of the world’s largest food delivery platforms. Meituan’s infrastructure — supporting over 98 million peak daily orders and more than 770 million global users — positions Keeta to bring a proven, globally successful model to high-growth markets.

The Founding Vendor Program is a targeted initiative that offers exclusive early-access benefits to merchants who sign up before the public launch of Keeta in Qatar. Designed to lower barriers to entry and accelerate merchant growth, the program includes:

Limited-time lower commission for easy entry: Founding Vendors benefit from a discounted commission rate during the initial phase, enabling them to scale more easily and expand their influence from day one.

Massive visibility in launch campaign : Participating merchants will be prominently featured in Keeta's launch marketing campaigns, maximizing visibility and early customer acquisition.

: Participating merchants will be prominently featured in Keeta’s launch marketing campaigns, maximizing visibility and early customer acquisition. Zero spending on in-app advertising: Keeta’s organic traffic distribution mechanism ensures that Founding Vendors receive premium placement and exposure without having to spend on in-app ads.

“Qatar is one of the most exciting and fast-evolving digital markets in the region, with a dynamic food and beverage sector that’s ripe for innovation,” said Jane Liu, Keeta’s Qatar General Manager. “The Founding Vendor Program is designed to give local businesses a head start — not just on our platform, but in how they connect with and grow their customer base from day one.”

Keeta will also provide extensive on-site training for all merchants prior to launch, followed by regular visits and ongoing support after launch.

Following rapid success in Hong Kong and a high-impact rollout in Saudi Arabia, Keeta is now accelerating its expansion into Qatar. In Saudi, the platform achieved over 10,000 store sign-ups and boosted average order volumes per merchant by more than 50% within just three months. This strong foundation positions Keeta to replicate — and build upon — its success in Qatar, a market known for its digital sophistication and growth potential.

With Qatar as the next strategic focus, Keeta is laying the groundwork for another high-performance market entry — beginning with strong merchant partnerships. The Founding Vendor Program is the first of several initiatives designed to foster long-term collaboration with Qatar’s F&B and retail sectors while enabling local businesses to thrive in an increasingly digital economy.

“We’re not just launching a platform — we’re building a community of forward-thinking partners who can grow with us,” added Liu. “Qatar’s merchants have a critical role to play in shaping the Keeta experience, and this program is our way of putting them at the center of that journey from day one.”

Merchants interested in applying for the Founding Vendor Program can express their interest by contacting the Keeta Qatar team athttps://merchant.keeta-global.com/qa/web/joinin. Slots are limited and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

- Ends -



About Keeta

Keeta is a technology-driven delivery platform that connects consumers with local food and retail merchants and couriers. With the mission of "We help people eat better, live better," Keeta is committed to providing localized high-quality products and services, benefiting consumers, food and retail merchants and couriers from the entire ecosystem. Keeta was launched by Meituan (3690.HK), which owns China's leading food delivery platform Meituan Waimai.