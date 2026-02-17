Riyadh: Kaspersky has signed a cooperation agreement with Qassim University to collaborate on enhancing cybersecurity education and professional training for students and faculty members. The agreement focuses on the joint development and implementation of educational and scientific initiatives aimed at developing basic and professional education in the field of cybersecurity. As part of this collaboration, Qassim University will be able to utilize Kaspersky's educational materials, information, and software, in addition to selected software products, within its training programs and academic activities.

This partnership aims to create a stimulating learning environment that contributes to the formation and development of a wide range of cybersecurity competencies among students. This will be achieved by supporting talent development and facilitating knowledge exchange through specialized programs, workshops, and highly qualified professional training to meet the needs of the cybersecurity job market.

Key areas of cooperation include raising awareness of cybersecurity issues among university students and staff, supporting talented young people in studying technologies and software, developing specialized educational materials and integrating them into academic programs, and providing advanced training. For university professors, and to enhance professional interaction among specialists in this field.

Mohamad Hashem, General Manager at Kaspersky in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, said: “Building strong cybersecurity capabilities begins with education, and through our collaboration with Qassim University, we aim to support the development of practical skills and knowledge that contribute to preparing students and teachers to face the evolving challenges in the field of cybersecurity. This agreement reflects our long-term commitment to knowledge sharing and capacity building in the Kingdom.”

