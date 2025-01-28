Kaspersky has introduced a new approach within its BUILD track of Kaspersky United partner program to make cybersecurity more accessible for smaller companies and startups that develop software. By simplifying entry requirements and offering tailored tools and resources, the program now enables a wider range of technology partners to integrate Kaspersky’s advanced security solutions into their internal infrastructures or products, fostering innovation and safer digital environments.

The BUILD track of Kaspersky United is designed for technology partners – companies that embed Kaspersky’s security technologies into products for customers or internal services. It already includes Technology and Technology Strategic statuses for partners. Now, with the introduction on the new intermediate Technology Advanced status, Technology status becomes an entry point for smaller developers and startups, providing them with essential tools to enhance the security of their offerings or internal infrastructure with Kaspersky solutions while lowering entry barriers to collaboration.

Technology status partners will benefit from a simplified framework with minimal requirements, enabling them to access core cybersecurity tools and resources from Kaspersky. As these partners grow and develop their business with Kaspersky, they can progress to more customized partnership models and advance to the new Technology Advanced status and Technology Strategic model.

Moreover, the BUILD track does not limit partners from engaging with additional Kaspersky United tracks – DEPLOY, SELL, and MANAGE. Technology partners can explore opportunities across these tracks, and partners from other divisions with development capabilities can also benefit from the BUILD program.

Kaspersky United also offers a certification process to its technology partners, enabling them to nominate themselves for certified partner status, further strengthening their market credibility and collaboration with Kaspersky.

"The introduction of the Technology statuses reflects our commitment to empowering businesses of all sizes to embed robust cybersecurity into their operations. The BUILD track will work in synergy with the other tracks to enable us to keep nurturing a rich partner network across the globe. Whether you’re a large enterprise or a small startup, the new and improved Kaspersky United program offers tools and support tailored to needs of our partners, helping them grow securely and innovate confidently," says Andrey Savchenko, Head of Technology Alliances at Kaspersky.

"As a channel-focused company, we pay special attention to developing our partner network and do everything we can to make it profitable and convenient for our partners to do business with us. Customer satisfaction is key for us, so we are confident that with simplifying entry requirements and offering tailored tools and resources, more partners of any size will be able to join Kaspersky United program and invest in a safer digital future, in particular in the META region”, comments Samer Malak, Head of Channel, Head of Channel for the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa at Kaspersky.

