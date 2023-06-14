Dubai, UAE: Karcher, a global leader in cleaning technology, and BEEAH Group, the region’s leading sustainability and digitalisation expert, renowned for ground-breaking environmental innovations and smart solutions for future-ready cities, have entered an agreement to collaborate across multiple projects and areas of interest that aim to maintain a cleaner city environment and improve the overall quality of life of residents across the region, by signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to enhance their strategic collaboration in key areas of technology enhancements, such as robotic cleaning solutions. Joe Lahoud, Managing Director of Karcher Middle East, Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO of BEEAH Group, and Fahad Shehail, Group COO were all in attendance at the MoU signing which took place at BEEAH Headquarters on May 29, 2023.



"We are excited to collaborate with BEEAH Group, a prominent leader in environmental sustainability," said Joe Lahoud, Managing Director, Karcher Middle East. "This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to driving innovation and delivering state-of-the-art solutions for cleaning, waste management innovation and sustainability. The Middle East region has it sets of unique challenges in this domain and together we aim to significantly improve the way cleaning is done and waste is managed, ensuring a greener and more sustainable future.”



Under the terms of the MOU, Karcher will be the preferred partner in the supply of equipment for large sweepers for BEEAH’s municipal contracts. The collaboration will enable BEEAH Group to leverage Kärcher's cutting-edge cleaning technology to enhance waste management operations and maintain the highest standards of cleanliness in public spaces. Improved fuel efficiency and better maintenance cycles results in the equipment being operationally available for a greater period of time, aligned with UAE Sustainability Agenda. The forward-thinking strategy of partnering directly with the principal, rather than intermediaries will provide an unparalleled level of service and sales proposition for customers.



"We are delighted to establish a close working relationship, fostering a strong collaborative connection, with Karcher,” said Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO of BEEAH Group. "This MOU signifies our commitment to enhancing waste management practices and elevating the cleanliness standards in our communities. Kärcher's advanced cleaning technology and expertise will undoubtedly contribute to our mission of creating a sustainable and cleaner environment. We look forward to co-developing a progressive working plan on solutions moving forward."



This collaboration between Karcher and BEEAH Group aims to drive innovation and efficiency in waste management practices, further advancing the sustainable development goals of the UAE.



This MOU marks an important milestone in the ongoing collaboration between Karcher and BEEAH Group and paves the way for ground-breaking initiatives in the field of waste management and environmental sustainability. The agreement will cover not only the UAE, but Egypt and KSA where BEEAH also operates.

Kärcher is the world's leading provider of cleaning technology. The family-owned enterprise employs 15,330 people in 80 countries and 150 subsidiaries. More than 50,000 service centres in all countries ensure continuous and comprehensive supplies to customers all over the world. In 2022, Kärcher achieved the highest sales in its history with 3.161 billion euros. The Middle East subsidiary opened its doors in 1998 and handles 15 countries of the Middle Eastern region from its headquarter located in Jebel Ali, Dubai. The Kärcher product range includes high-pressure cleaners, vacuum cleaners, steam cleaners, municipality sweepers & sweepers, scrubber driers, vehicle washing bays, dry ice blasters, watering systems and drinking water dispensers.

BEEAH Group is the region’s leading sustainability and digitalisation expert, renowned for ground-breaking environmental innovations and smart solutions for future-ready cities. Recognising sustainability and technology as the pillars of a modern economy, BEEAH Group has invested in a comprehensive, full-circle strategy for the future. BEEAH Group operates in the industries of waste management, renewable energy, technology, consulting, education, transport, real estate and healthcare. Raising the bar for the quality of life in the region, BEEAH Group businesses continue to set industry benchmarks in sustainable, smart solutions and help countries across the region create and execute their roadmap for a socially responsible future. The Group currently operates in the UAE, Egypt and KSA.

