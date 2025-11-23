Manama, Bahrain - Kanoo Real Estate, a division of the Yusuf bin Ahmed Kanoo Group, has signed an agreement with Bahrain Commercial Facilities Company ‘BCFC’ to launch its new branch at Sitra Service Station within the company branch network, aimed at delivering top-tier financial services to customers visiting the station.

The signing ceremony took place at the Yusuf Bin Ahmed Kanoo Group’s headquarters, Kanoo Tower, with the presence of Mr. Talal Fawzi Kanoo, Chairman of Kanoo Real Estate, Mr. Abdulla Bukhowa, CEO of Bahrain Commercial Facilities Company, alongside Mr. Mohamed Abdulelah Al Kooheji, Group CEO of the Yusuf Bin Ahmed Kanoo Group, Mr. Mohsin Haji, acting CEO of Kanoo Real Estate and Mr. Mohamed Jehad BuKamal, Deputy CEO of Bahrain Commercial Facilities Company.

Mr. Talal Fawzi Kanoo, Chairman of Kanoo Real Estate has commented on the agreement, stating, “This collaboration marks an important step in our efforts to make Sitra Service Station a vibrant hub offering a wide range of services across automotive, financial, retail and F&B sectors. Bahrain Credit has built an outstanding reputation for its financial services, and we are pleased to welcome them as a valued partner in this venture.”

Mr. Mohsin Haji, acting CEO of Kanoo Real Estate, stated, “Sitra Service Station continues to demonstrate strong growth and attract exceptional service providers such as Bahrain Credit. This agreement aligns with our long-term vision for the station to become a multifaceted and dynamic station that delivers value and convenience.”

This partnership aligns with Kanoo Real Estate’s ongoing efforts to contribute in advancing the Kingdom’s urban development and economic diversification through strong private-sector collaboration. It actively supports the development of integrated service destinations that enhance community living and support the Kingdom’s long-term growth vision.

Mr. Abdulla Bukhowa, CEO of Bahrain Commercial Facilities Company, commented, “We are delighted to partner with Kanoo Real Estate as we bring our services to this upcoming destination. The new branch will provide customers with added convenience and accessibility through its prime location within the development. Our goal is to continue supporting individuals and businesses in achieving their financial aspirations while contributing to Bahrain’s growing service landscape.”

Located on Shaikh Jaber Al Ahmad Al Subah Highway, Sitra Service Station is one of Bahrain’s largest service stations, spanning over 25,000 square meters. The development is set to feature 8 drive-thru units, 12 retail shops with mezzanines of popular international and local brands, ample parking, a car care center and dedicated EV Charging stations, in addition to several convenience outlets which include a supermarket, pharmacy and drive-thru ATM machines.

About Kanoo Real Estate:

Since its inception in 1890, Kanoo Real Estate has managed the Yusuf Bin Ahmed Kanoo Group’s asset requirements commercially. With an expansive portfolio of mixed-use, industrial, residential, office and retail properties, Kanoo Real Estate has a significant regional footprint in major cities throughout the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

About Bahrain Commercial Facilities Company:

Bahrain Commercial Facilities Company is a leading licensed financing company in the Kingdom of Bahrain, committed to offering a wide range of consumer-and-business credit solutions. From personal loans, vehicle and mortgage financing to lifestyle credit cards under its IMTIAZ offering, Bahrain Credit supports individuals and enterprises with accessible, flexible and digitally enabled credit services.