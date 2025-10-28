Abu Dhabi, UAE — From powering the region’s earliest industrial developments to enabling its modern energy transition, Kanoo Energy continues to build on a legacy of trust, innovation, and partnership. As part of The Kanoo Group, the company is set to showcase a new generation of intelligent and sustainable solutions at ADIPEC 2025, taking place from November 3 to 6, 2025, at Stand 12105, Hall 12, ADNEC, Abu Dhabi.

Rooted in over a century of engineering and industrial leadership, Kanoo Energy has continually evolved with the changing landscape of the Middle East’s energy sector. Today, it stands at the forefront of modernization - combining proven expertise with advanced technologies that enable safer, smarter, and cleaner operations across oil, gas, and petrochemical industries.

At ADIPEC 2025, the company will spotlight its latest advancements alongside Adage Kanoo Analytical Industries (AKAI) and long-standing global partners including Dopak, Woodfield Systems International, Allweiler (CIRCOR), Senior Flexonics Pathway, Carbon Clean, and 3M. Together, these partnerships will highlight progress across analytics, sampling, fluid handling, pumping systems, decarbonisation, robotics, and industrial safety — reinforcing Kanoo Energy’s role as a trusted partner in building the industries of tomorrow.

Bridging Heritage and Innovation

Each era of Kanoo Energy’s journey has been shaped by foresight - from its early engineering ventures to its current role as a regional leader in industrial modernization. The company’s approach continues to unite traditional reliability with forward-looking technologies that enhance efficiency, performance, and sustainability.

“With the UAE leading the region’s transformation toward cleaner and more efficient energy systems, Kanoo Energy remains focused on solutions that combine innovation with reliability,” shares Ali Abdulla Kanoo, Chairman – Kanoo Industrial & Energy.

Mr. Fahad Fawzi Kanoo, Board Member, Kanoo Industrial & Energy, talks about Kanoo’s vision at the event, “The UAE is shaping a new era for the energy industry through its vision of sustainability and innovation. At Kanoo Energy, we are contributing by advancing AI-driven solutions that strengthen efficiency, reliability and competitiveness across the sector.”

“At ADIPEC 2025, we are demonstrating how intelligent engineering and long-term partnerships can redefine operational safety, efficiency, and sustainability for the sector.”

Enduring Values, Modern Vision

“For decades, Kanoo Energy has built trust by keeping critical assets running — backed by disciplined engineering and a deep commitment to service,” says Manoj Tripathy, CEO – Kanoo Industrial & Energy.

“At ADIPEC 2025, we are uniting that heritage with modernization, localized expertise, and sustainability-focused solutions — delivering measurable value and a smarter path forward for our customers.”

With thousands of professionals expected to attend, ADIPEC 2025 stands as the region’s definitive platform for energy advancement. Kanoo Energy’s presence will once again underscore its mission to connect heritage with innovation — demonstrating how a century-old legacy continues to drive progress in an evolving energy world.