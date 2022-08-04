Dubai: UAE based insurance platform, “Kamal Insurance”, is the first digital-only Third-Party Car Insurance solution in the country, designed to provide quick, reliable and affordable solutions directly to customers. Kamal Insurance is underwritten by RSA Middle East, one of the leading car insurance providers with over 60 years of expertise in the region.

Starting from just 350 AED, Kamal Insurance offers the most competitive third-party car insurance rates in the industry which can be purchased, directly and immediately, through www.Kamalinsurance.ae. Kamal Insurance is a new and convenient way for customers to buy third party and will be supported by RSA’s existing world class claims and customer service standards.

“In order to remain relevant in the future, we must embrace digitalization to deliver a culture of customer excellence, because they buy experiences and emotions rather than just objects or services.” said Hanaa Al Hinai, Deputy CEO of RSA UAE and Bahrain.

She added: “We are always looking at ways to make buying insurance easier for our customers and after speaking to many of them we realized buying third party insurance in the UAE market was not easy. Kamal Insurance will change this and help customers get the best Third-Party product in a few simple steps and at a great price.”

To keep prices down for customers, this product will only be available online exclusively at www.Kamalinsurance.ae, this means customers don’t have to use other channels, wait around and pay more to get the best product from a leading motor insurance provider in the UAE.

“We are passionate about understanding our customers’ needs better and since Covid, a lot has changed in the way customers buy and think about their protection needs. Kamalinsurance.ae is a direct response to these changing dynamics and its goal is simply to make buying Third Party insurance easier anywhere in the UAE at very affordable prices.” said Addal Sarwar, Personal Lines Director for RSA Middle East.

He added “We are very excited with the launch of Kamal Insurance and look forward to receiving feedback from customers to improve our products and services further”

For today's always on customer, Kamal insurance is available on www.Kamalinsurance.ae and can be reached via social media platforms through ‘Kamalinsuranceme’ on TikTok, SnapChat, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Kamal Insurance

Kamal Insurance isn't your run of the mill insurance provider, we are UAE’s first Digital only car insurance provider, and at the most affordable price in the market.

We are backed with over 300 years of expertise in the insurance industry and have been in the UAE for over 60 years. Kamal Insurance is a subsidiary of RSA Middle East. Rest assured, you are protected by the best.

About RSA Middle East

RSA Middle East is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance in the Middle East with operations in Bahrain, UAE, Oman and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It offers solutions for both commercial and retail clients, across a range of product lines, including motor, property, medical, SME as well as tailored solutions for large corporates. It has operated in the region for over 60 years, bringing best-in-class international solutions and expertise to the Middle East.

