Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – Kanoo Automotive & Industrial Equipment (KAIE), a division of Ebrahim K. Kanoo (EKK) signed a partnership agreement with FISCHER, a global leader in safe, innovative and customised fixing and connecting systems for the construction industry.

The collaboration aims to bolster Bahrain’s construction sector through FISCHER’s portfolio of over 14,000 diverse products and expertise in specialized areas such as chemical fixing, high-performance steel anchors, general fixing, firestop systems, and others. The company will also provide technical design and calculation support, along with onsite testing.

EKK Head of Equipment and Power Solutions, Sudhindra Kalibhat said: "This strategic alliance with FISCHER not only expands our portfolio but also reinforces our commitment to delivering top-tier products and services to our clients. FISCHER's innovative solutions and their dedication to quality and customer support mirror our values at KAIE. We look forward to bringing world-class solutions to Bahrain's construction sector."

Fischer Country Manager of Bahrain market, Musab Hamdan said: “FISCHER is a brand that has built its reputation on providing high-quality products and exceptional service. By partnering with EKK, a company that shares our commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, we are confident that we can extend our reach in the Bahrain market, deepen our connection with customers, and deliver the unique value proposition that Fischer is known for.”

Operating in 120 countries, FISCHER’s products are designed in Germany in accordance with the highest global standards. The company currently has 1500 international patents and a global workforce of over 5600 individuals.