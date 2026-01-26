United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi: K2 and WeRide signed a strategic MoU in UMEX 2026 to jointly operate autonomous buses under the guidance of the Smart and Autonomous Systems Council (SASC) and the Integrated Transport Centre (ITC).

The partnership supports Abu Dhabi’s vision to advance smart mobility by enabling the real-world deployment of autonomous public transport, strengthening the emirate’s position as a global hub for intelligent and sustainable transportation solutions.

Waleed Alblooshi, Vice President of Strategy at K2, said: “The strategic cooperation between K2 and WeRide reflects the importance of collaboration to realize a future where autonomous technologies operate seamlessly and sustainably.”

“K2 leverages its local expertise, fleet management capabilities and experience in deploying real-world mobility solutions while WeRide contributes its global AV expertise and its extensive deployment experience.”

K2 has an extensive history of operating mobility solutions in different parts of the autonomous ecosystem. Its subsidiaries have tested robotaxis and last mile delivery solutions for tens of thousands of kilometers.

Ryan Zhan, Regional General Manager of Middle East and Africa at WeRide, said: “WeRide is an autonomous driving tech leader in the UAE, with fully driverless Robotaxi services already operating in Abu Dhabi. This MoU with K2 marks the next phase of our growth, as we partner to develop and commercialize our Robobus in the Emirate.”

“By combining our proven L4 autonomous driving technology with K2’s deep local expertise, we are accelerating safer, smarter, and more sustainable autonomous public transport across the UAE and the wider Middle East.”

The UAE has articulated a clear national vision to lead globally in autonomous and smart mobility, supported by progressive regulation, advanced infrastructure, and strong public-private collaboration. By fostering real-world testing, scalable deployment, and international partnerships, the country aims to accelerate the safe adoption of autonomous technologies that enhance transport efficiency, sustainability, and quality of life across its cities.

