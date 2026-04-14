Dubai, UAE: JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai today announces the start of a major enhancement program set to begin in April 2026, marking a defining new chapter for one of the world’s most iconic five-star hotels. At its core, the enhancement program is about refinement. All 1,608 guest rooms and suites as well as the hotel’s two executive lounges will be fully redesigned, alongside a complete transformation of several of the hotel’s signature dining venues, including Prime68, Vault and Kitchen6. The result will be a more intentional, more contemporary experience where design, comfort and functionality come together seamlessly.

Reimagining a landmark at scale

As one of the largest five-star hotels in the world, the scale of this transformation is significant. Yet the ambition remains precise. The program has been carefully phased to ensure the hotel remains fully operational throughout, with one tower continuing to welcome guests while the other undergoes enhancement. Key facilities including restaurants, meeting and event spaces, Saray Spa, and recreational areas will remain open and unaffected. Every detail has been considered to ensure continuity, while quietly shaping what comes next.

Shaping the future of business and leisure travel

This next chapter is anchored in how hospitality is evolving, along with guest expectations. Business travelers a more connected, there is greater expectation of design-led spaces, and there is now a stronger focus on dining as a destination in itself. The enhancement program reflects this shift, strengthening the hotel’s position as a leading hub for corporate travel, meetings and events, while continuing to build on its reputation as a destination of exceptional taste. Alongside the evolution of existing signature venues, the hotel will also introduce new, home-grown F&B concepts, a journey which already began with last week’s launch of VNTG Grape & Cheese Society.

A vision led by purpose

“This is an important moment for the hotel,” says Gerrit Graef, General Manager. “We are not simply re-designing spaces, we are rethinking how the hotel feels, how it functions, and how it serves our guests going forward. The goal is not to change who we are, but to refine it. To make the experience more relevant, more intuitive, and more aligned with what today’s traveler expects. Throughout this process, what will remain constant is our commitment to exceptional service and to the people who bring this hotel to life every day.”

Looking ahead

The enhancement program will begin in April 2026, with updates shared as key milestones are reached. As the transformation progresses, JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai will introduce a series of previews, first looks and new experiences, gradually revealing a hotel that feels more elevated, more considered, and more in tune with the future of hospitality.

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