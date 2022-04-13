Pointspay, the loyalty payment solution from Loylogic has partnered with Jumeirah Group to further expand its Jumeirah One loyalty programme network and enable members to spend and collect points with leading online retailers across the GCC.

The partnership builds on the existing partnership between Jumeirah One and Loylogic’s rewards solution, Pointshub, and by-invitation-only luxury media platform, Dezerved. With the addition of Pointspay to its rewards programme, Jumeirah One members will now benefit from all three of Loylogic’s loyalty solutions.

Already used by some of the world’s leading loyalty programmes such as SWISS Miles & More and Etihad Guest, Pointspay is an innovative marketing and payment solution (MarPay) from Loylogic that sits at the intersection of performance marketing and payment solutions.

With Pointspay, Jumeirah One members who reside in GCC countries can ‘buy more and pay less’ by spending points instead of, or in combination with cash. Members can also earn additional points on cash payments and access exclusive discounts with some of the region’s leading online retailers, accelerating their journey towards Jumeirah’s extensive range of curated rewards.

Participating retailers span electronics, fashion, kids, perfumes, cosmetics, and experiences, and include leading brands such as Sharaf DG, Jumbo, Mumzworld, Just Lounge, and Yas Marina Circuit, among others.

Dominic Hofer, Founder and CEO of Loylogic, commented: “We have built a fantastic relationship with Jumeirah Group through our existing partnerships with Pointshub and Dezerved. And with the addition of Pointspay, we are excited to help Jumeirah One members boost their spending power, rewarding them through an online shopping experience that makes collecting and redeeming points intuitive and completely seamless.”

Vicky Elliot, Senior Director Insights, CRM, and Loyalty at Jumeirah Group commented: “Designed to enable our members to enjoy more of life’s pleasures, Jumeirah One is the perfect extension of the brand’s dedication to providing truly personalised and unforgettable experiences. We are constantly seeking new ways to enhance our proposition to deliver the very best benefits and cement Jumeirah One’s position as the leading loyalty programme in luxury hospitality. Loylogic is a trusted partner and by building on the success we have seen with Pointshub and Dezerved, we are introducing yet another way to reward and engage our valued members.”

In celebration of the expanded partnership, Jumeirah One members who make a Pointspay purchase with selected partners by the end of April will be in with a chance to win 25,000 bonus Jumeirah One points or brand vouchers, via the newly launched ‘Shop & Win’ raffle.

About Loylogic

Swiss-based Loylogic Holdings is a global innovator in points commerce. Through our Pointshub, Pointspay and Dezerved solutions, we empower loyalty programs with deep insights and maximized economics and offer their members more choices to collect and redeem points online, in-app and in-store. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Zurich, Loylogic operates across the globe as the trusted partner of the most visionary loyalty programs.

For additional information, visit www.loylogic.com

About Jumeirah Group:

Jumeirah Group, a member of Dubai Holding and a global luxury hotel company, operates a world-class 6,500+-key portfolio of 25 luxury properties across the Middle East, Europe and Asia. The group boasts some of the most prestigious and captivating properties in the world, from the iconic flagship hotel and timeless pinnacle of luxury, Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, and lavish Arabian palaces across Dubai’s Madinat Jumeirah, to its contemporary Maldivian island paradise at Olhahali Island and art-inspired dolce vita on the island of Capri. Whether a modern twist on a British classic in the heart of Belgravia at The Carlton Tower Jumeirah, or a futuristic setting at Jumeirah Nanjing, Jumeirah’s name is synonymous with service excellence, crafting exceptional experiences for everyone who walks through its doors. Beyond its properties and resorts, Jumeirah Group is also dedicated to destination dining experiences, combining the most authentic and diverse cuisines with spectacular settings to create those unforgettable moments worth sharing. With over 85 restaurants across its portfolio, Jumeirah Group’s award-winning homegrown concepts including Sal, KAYTO, Shimmers and French Riviera, enjoy an enviable reputation for culinary excellence alongside the group’s Michelin starred Shang High and L’Olivo restaurants.

The health and safety of guests and colleagues remains Jumeirah Group’s utmost priority and as such, the group has implemented a series of protective measures across all of its hotels and strictly adheres to each market’s respective government directives.

For additional information, visit www.jumeirah.com

About Jumeirah ONE

Jumeirah One™, is a recognition and rewards programme that provides access to the very finest Jumeirah experiences worldwide; as a Jumeirah One Member, enjoy more of life’s pleasures with privileged access to an exclusive global lifestyle. The programme has four tiers: Member, Silver, Gold and Platinum, each with exclusive benefits and privileges. All Members can collect or exchange Jumeirah One Points at Jumeirah properties to enjoy dining, lifestyle, experience and stay rewards.

For additional information, visit www.jumeirah-one.com