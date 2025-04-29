Jumeirah Residences Emirates Towers - an elevated lifestyle in the heart of the city

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Jumeirah, a global leader in luxury hospitality and a member of Dubai Holding, has announced the development of three new addresses in Dubai. In line with Jumeirah’s Mission 2030 strategy and its focus on growth and diversification, the upcoming additions will include a hotel and two residences.

Jumeirah Asora Bay, hotel and residences, will articulate the evolution of the Jumeirah brand with an elevated design vision and a highly curated experience that is both distinctive and purposeful. Combining architectural innovation with an unparalleled coastal setting, the exclusive development will sit discreetly on the peninsula of La Mer South in Dubai.

The hotel, featuring 103 rooms and suites along with 20 villas, aligns with Jumeirah’s renewed vision and investment strategy, which includes a focus on boutique-style properties with up to 150 keys, and places emphasis on suite categories, villas, and branded residences. This approach is also reflected in Jumeirah’s European portfolio, including the upcoming opening of Jumeirah Le Richemond in Geneva, as well as established destinations such as Jumeirah Mallorca and Jumeirah Capri Palace. Scheduled to open in 2029, Jumeirah Asora Bay will join the highly coveted Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts offering.

Complementing the hotel will be the Jumeirah Residences Asora Bay launched with Meraas, a member of Dubai Holding Real Estate. This exclusive residential enclave features 29 residences, including four-to-six-bedroom apartments, one seven-bedroom penthouse, and six ocean villas. The development’s hillside location and terraced design offers uninterrupted views of the Arabian Gulf and Dubai’s skyline.

With an upweighted focus on branded residences, Jumeirah is also introducing Jumeirah Residences Emirates Towers — a new expression of elevated living that blends vibrant city life with curated and purposeful experiences.

Featuring 754 units, ranging from one-to-four-bedroom apartments, this new development will redefine urban living in Dubai’s business district — a residential experience elevated to new realms. Residents will have access to a wide array of well-being and lifestyle facilities, including a padel court, fitness studios, co-working lounge, private cinema and a podium pool terrace.

Thomas B. Meier, Chief Executive Officer of Jumeirah said: “In line with Jumeirah’s Mission 2030 strategy, our ongoing ambition is to drive sustainable growth and double the size of our portfolio regionally and internationally. Maintaining a leadership position in our home market is integral to that strategy and, following the successful opening of Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab earlier this year, we will further extend our footprint in Dubai with Jumeirah Asora Bay and Jumeirah Residences Emirates Towers. These exceptional properties represent the future of the Jumeirah brand, with distinctive and purposeful experiences shaped by intentional design, mindful living and holistic wellbeing.”

He added: “We remain firmly on track with the delivery of our strategic roadmap and these additions to our portfolio will further strengthen our global reputation as an industry pioneer and brand of influence.”

Commenting on the announcement, Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said: "Meraas is proud to partner with Jumeirah in shaping the future of luxury living in Dubai. Jumeirah Residences Asora Bay and Jumeirah Residences Emirates Towers are more than just residential addresses; they are meticulously designed lifestyle destinations for the world's most discerning homebuyers and investors. Emulating Meraas' commitment to exceptional urban experiences, these residences combine innovative design, premium amenities, and renowned Jumeirah hospitality, setting a new standard for residential excellence and reinforcing Dubai's leadership in global luxury real estate."

As part of its strategy to diversify its portfolio and drive expansion through both acquisitions and hotel management agreements, Jumeirah has segmented its portfolio into four key offerings, rooted in luxury Arabian hospitality: Jumeirah Icons, Jumeirah Privé, Jumeriah Hotels & Resorts, and Jumeirah Residences.

Jumeirah Icons currently includes Jumeirah Burj Al Arab and will become a limited-edition collection of iconic addresses that shape the identity of cities, setting new benchmarks in design, prestige and hospitality. The newly established Jumeirah Privé, which features Jumeirah Thanda Island, is a curated, ultra-luxury collection of secluded islands, estates and villas, offering the ultimate privacy and exclusivity paired with the world-class service and amenities of Jumeirah. Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts remains the foundation of the brand, featuring a range of properties in some of the world’s most inspirational destinations. The final segment is Jumeirah Residences, which has become an increased focus for the brand, designed to elevate and inspire living well, every day.

Jumeirah recently marked its entry into Africa with the introduction of Jumeirah Thanda Island in Tanzania and Jumeirah Thanda Safari in South Africa. Most recently, the brand officially opened the highly anticipated Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab in Dubai — a new lifestyle destination that reflects Jumeirah’s vision to create vibrant communities by seamlessly integrating hospitality, residences, and retail. With the upcoming openings of Jumeirah The Red Sea in Saudi Arabia and Jumeirah Le Richemond Geneva in Switzerland, the brand continues to expand its presence in major gateway cities and resort destinations, further strengthening its position as a global leader in luxury hospitality.

