Cairo: Juhayna's chilled products factory has successfully obtained the highest rating AA+ from BRCGS Global Food Safety Standard. This rating was earned following an unannounced audit which was conducted by representatives from the audit firm SGS, to ensure the company’s adherence to food quality and safety practices.

A rating of AA+ is a definitive indication of the factory's commitment to the highest global standards of quality and safety. This rating reflects the factory's exceptional performance and its demonstrated ability to achieve advanced levels of efficiency and effectiveness. It also highlights the implementation of advanced quality management systems, ensuring strict adherence to safety standards while maintaining a strong focus on protecting consumer health and safety.

Passant Fouad, External Communications Director at Juhayna Food Industries, expressed her pride, stating: "We are proud of Egyfood’s achievement in securing the highest AA+ rating from the BRCGS Food Safety certification. This reflects the company's unwavering commitment to continuously enhancing and sustaining the quality and safety of its products. These elements are fundamental to our long-standing mission, as we aim to deliver safe, high-quality products that position Juhayna as the preferred choice for consumers globally, not just locally. This milestone represents an opportunity for further global expansion with quality that matches global standards, enhancing our ability to compete confidently in international markets.”

Fouad further added that Juhayna has successfully built a relationship based on trust and transparency with its customers. The company believes that maintaining and strengthening this relationship is a fundamental part of its strategy. To achieve this goal, Juhayna focuses on continuous innovation, research, and development efforts to invent products that fulfill market demands. Additionally, the company is committed to implementing advanced quality and food safety systems to ensure the delivery of high-quality and safe products to consumers. This includes the use of the latest technologies at every stage of production and distribution, along with constant monitoring and evaluation to ensure adherence to the highest standards.

It is worth noting that Juhayna’s dairy factory received an AA+ rating for food safety from the BRCGS Global Food Safety Standard. Furthermore, all the company's other factories have been awarded an AA rating, underscoring Juhayna’s comprehensive and ongoing commitment to global quality and safety standards across all its production facilities.