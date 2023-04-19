Jordan Source, a program under the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, unveils comprehensive resource for connecting with its ITO, BPO, and gaming-sector partners during its latest ICT Sector Meeting

Amman, Jordan – Jordan Source—a program operating under the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship—recently unveiled its latest milestone with the launch of The Source Directory, a comprehensive resource that will allow businesses around the world to explore opportunities for IT, business process, and gaming-industry investments and outsourcing in the Kingdom. The official announcement was made during the program’s latest ICT Sector Meeting, which brought together key industry players and stakeholders for a special suhour gathering on Wednesday, April 12.

The Source Directory is a one-stop shop for businesses and stakeholders looking to explore the Kingdom’s robust ICT landscape, making it easier than ever to connect companies worldwide with opportunities for IT outsourcing, business process outsourcing, gaming-industry investments and partnerships, and more. The interactive digital guide features all of Jordan Source’s partners on one easy-to-navigate platform.

The launch of The Source Directory marks a key milestone in the fulfillment of Jordan Source’s mission, which aims to promote the Kingdom as an ideal destination for ICT-sector investments and outsourcing, with a particular focus on IT outsourcing (ITO), business process outsourcing (BPO), and the local gaming sector. This includes putting a spotlight on the country’s incredible wealth of ICT talents, as well as its robust entrepreneurial and investment ecosystem. Jordan Source is also working to create greater cohesion and collaboration across the sector, giving industry players an active voice in the growth and development of the Kingdom’s ICT landscape.

Commenting on the occasion, the Secretary General of the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, Sameera Al-Zou’bi, said, “We are delighted to be able to officially launch The Source Directory, an initiative that reflects our commitment to creating greater cohesion and synergy among the Kingdom’s ICT sector, in ways that will ultimately elevate the profile of the sector on a global scale and encourage new prospects for investment, outsourcing, and growth. Through the Jordan Source program, the ministry continues to promote the country as a global hub for ICT innovation, putting a spotlight on local talent, entrepreneurship, and opportunity.”

The Jordan Source program’s latest achievement comes on the heels of its highly successful ICT Roadshow conducted in March. During the roadshow, Jordan Source headed up a delegation of Jordanian tech leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs on a strategic trip across the United States, which included a history-making participation in the 2023 SXSW Creative Industries Expo in Austin, Texas—marking the first time ever that an Arab nation has officially participated in the globally renowned event. The delegation also attended a series of strategic meetings and events in Silicon Valley, California, and Washington, D.C.

ABOUT JORDAN SOURCE

Jordan Source is a program that seeks to elevate Jordan’s wellspring of young ICT talent onto a global stage. Developed under the Youth, Technology, and Jobs (YTJ) project of the Jordanian Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, in line with the vision of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II, Jordan Source seeks to connect businesses, investors, and entrepreneurs from across the globe with the resources they need to grow, thrive, and flourish—all while highlighting the Kingdom’s abundance of young professionals, its exceptional investment environment, and its world-class infrastructure and resources.