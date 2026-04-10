Liquid C2 has launched a Google Cloud-powered Partner Experience Centre in Johannesburg, aimed at accelerating artificial intelligence and cloud adoption across Africa.

The facility, developed in partnership with Google Cloud, is designed to support partners and resellers in moving beyond traditional distribution models by providing hands-on access to cloud and AI technologies tailored to African market conditions.

Through the centre, partners will follow a structured onboarding process that includes training, certification and collaboration with engineers to design and deploy solutions. These solutions are then taken to market through Liquid C2’s distribution network, positioning the initiative as both a commercial enabler and a driver of skills development.

The centre also provides access to enterprise tools such as Gemini Enterprise and a dedicated AI experimentation environment, allowing businesses to prototype and test solutions before scaling them. It is intended to address persistent barriers to digital transformation in Africa, including skills shortages, infrastructure gaps and complexity in deploying advanced technologies.

Beyond its partner network, the facility is positioned as a broader innovation hub where enterprises, startups, developers and public sector stakeholders can collaborate on locally relevant digital solutions. Industry-specific platforms are included for sectors such as financial services, healthcare and retail, demonstrating how AI can be applied to improve efficiency, reduce risk and unlock growth opportunities.

Ziaad Suleman, CEO of South Africa and Botswana at Cassava Technologies, said the initiative reflects the importance of combining global technology with local expertise to drive meaningful digital transformation.

Google Cloud EMEA president Tara Brady described the centre as a step toward strengthening the continent’s digital ecosystem, enabling businesses to access and deploy advanced AI capabilities more effectively.

The launch forms part of broader efforts by Cassava Technologies to expand digital infrastructure and services across the continent, with a focus on improving access to cloud, cybersecurity and AI solutions.

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