Jordan Ahli Bank recently announced its cooperation with SOL for Environmental Consulting Company to promote sustainable purchasing by replacing plastic bags with multi-use paper bags from groceries, as this will contribute to improving both the local communities and environmental realities.

This cooperation aims to produce biodegradable paper bags and distribute them free of charge to shops to raise awareness of the dangers of plastic bags, stimulate change in consumer behavior, and find a sustainable and environmentally friendly alternative.

On this cooperation, the CEO/General Manager of Jordan ahli bank, Mohammed Musa Daoud, stated that: “we pay great attention to environmental issues, especially climate change, and from this point of view, this cooperation came to its positive dimensions as we always seek to support and develop many initiatives that in turn contribute to reaching the best levels of environmental sustainability”.

For his part, Qais Marar, Executive Director of the SOL Initiative, said: “Our initiative aspires to replace the largest possible number of bags that are harmful to the environment in the local markets with environmentally friendly paper bags”.