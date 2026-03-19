Manama: In line with the Central Bank of Bahrain’s confirmation that the Kingdom’s banking and financial sector continues to operate at full capacity with a high level of operational readiness, Dr. Ahmed Abdulhameed Al-Shaikh, Chief Executive Officer of the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF), affirmed that Bahrain’s financial sector continues to deliver its services efficiently and without disruption amid current regional developments.

He noted that the continued delivery of banking and financial services reflects the strength of Bahrain’s financial system and the preparedness of its institutions, supported by well-established business continuity frameworks and advanced digital infrastructure.

Dr. Al-Shaikh emphasized that BIBF, as the training arm of Bahrain’s financial sector under the umbrella of the Central Bank of Bahrain, plays a key role in supporting sector readiness through the development of national talent, enhancement of professional capabilities, and the exchange of knowledge and best practices across institutions.

He also expressed his appreciation for the wise leadership of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the efforts of the Government, led by His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, in reinforcing economic stability and strengthening confidence in the Kingdom’s financial sector.

Dr. Ahmed Al-Shaikh stated, “The continued performance of Bahrain’s financial sector at this level reflects the strength of the institutional framework led by the Central Bank of Bahrain, and highlights the importance of ongoing investment in talent development and professional readiness to navigate evolving challenges.”

He concluded by reaffirming that Bahrain’s financial sector continues to play a vital role in supporting the national economy, underpinned by a well-integrated system characterized by stability, resilience, and trust.​​​​