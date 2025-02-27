Johnson Controls Arabia (JCA), a global leader in smart, healthy, and sustainable building solutions, proudly announces its significant contribution to one of the world’s largest Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) projects. Situated in the R5 Zone of Egypt's New Administrative Capital, this milestone project underscores JCA’s leadership in delivering innovative, energy-efficient HVAC solutions to support Egypt’s forward-looking urban development plans.

With a total project value exceeding $180 million, Johnson Controls Arabia has secured a $90 million share, supplying and installing more than 11,000 advanced YORK VRF units across 138 buildings. The project provides an impressive total cooling capacity of 140,000 tons, reflecting JCA’s commitment to cutting-edge technologies that drive energy efficiency on a global scale.

For years, JCA has been at the forefront of manufacturing HVAC systems incorporating VRF technology at its advanced manufacturing facility in King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC). These systems have been successfully deployed in projects across Saudi Arabia and beyond, delivering energy-efficient and flexible cooling solutions tailored to diverse needs. This extensive experience has positioned JCA as a trusted partner in large-scale, high-profile projects such as the New Administrative Capital, further solidifying its reputation for excellence in sustainable innovation.

During a recent visit to Zone R5, Innovo’s area within the development, Dr. Mohanad AlShaikh, CEO of Johnson Controls Arabia, met with key stakeholders, including Innovo, Medcom, and Marasem, to reinforce JCA’s commitment to delivering excellence. These partnerships, formalized through Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), highlight the collaborative approach driving the project’s success.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. AlShaikh stated: "This project is a testament to Johnson Controls Arabia’s dedication to advancing energy-efficient cooling technologies on a global scale. The New Administrative Capital is a true example of regional progress, and we are honored to play a pivotal role in its development, delivering over 140,000 tons of cooling capacity through our industry-leading YORK VRF solutions."

The R5 VRF project, part of the New Administrative Capital’s ambitious plans, serves 22,000 apartments with a total cooling capacity of 280,000 tons, cementing its place as a landmark initiative in the global HVAC industry. Dr. AlShaikh added: "Our long-standing expertise in VRF technology has been integral to this project’s success. By partnering with Innovo, Medcom, and Marasem, we are committed to delivering exceptional value, energy efficiency, and long-term partnerships through our YORK VRF solutions."

As Egypt’s New Administrative Capital continues its expansion, Johnson Controls Arabia remains steadfast in its mission to provide sustainable, energy-efficient solutions for modern urban development. This landmark project reinforces JCA’s leadership in shaping the cities of tomorrow, with technology and innovation at its core.