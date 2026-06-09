Investors, developers and occupiers will now have a single point of contact for their entire real estate portfolio, with integrated advisory, implementation and managed technology services

Dubai, UAE – JLL has expanded its Technology Solutions capabilities and product offerings across the Middle East, broadening access to advanced, technology‑enabled solutions designed to optimise real estate assets across their full lifecycle.

Following its entry into the Middle East in late 2024, JLL’s Technology Solutions’ strategic scaling will integrate automation systems and deploy AI tools and cloud-based asset management platforms to deliver data-driven insights and measurable value for clients.

JLL’s Technology Solutions is now positioned to support the region’s investors, developers and occupiers with a single point of contact for their entire real estate portfolio, combining advisory, implementation and managed technology services. This integrated, technology-led approach reinforces JLL’s commitment to transforming the regional real estate landscape and enables clients to unlock the full potential of AI, data and future innovations for real-time and predictive decision-making.

“Across the Middle East, we’re seeing real estate leaders move past the question of whether to use AI and start asking how to use it well,” said Dr. Matthew Marson, Managing Director, EMEA - Technology Advisory at JLL, said. “Many organisations have experimented, but too often the technology sits in silos or never quite makes it into day‑to‑day decision‑making. Our focus is on helping clients bridge that gap. By connecting data, systems and teams, we’re making AI practical, usable and valuable - giving our clients clearer visibility of their portfolios and the confidence to make better decisions, faster.” He added: “Ultimately, this is about helping clients run their real estate more intelligently and extract value that was previously hard to see or access.”

“This expansion represents a step change in how real estate technology solutions are delivered,” said Michael Ewert, Global Head of Technology Advisory Services. “It provides access to end‑to‑end, integrated capabilities delivered locally, supporting portfolios across every stage of the real estate lifecycle.” He added: “By consolidating advisory, implementation and managed services, we are enabling clients in the region to operate more efficiently, manage complexity and realise long‑term value from their real estate investments.”

The JLL Global Real Estate Technology Survey has found that investors are prioritising AI to drive growth, strengthen competitive positioning and unlock new revenue opportunities, with many of the top AI objectives directly tied to investment performance, portfolio optimisation, and capital attraction. According to JLL, the number of companies running CRE AI pilots accelerated from under 5% in 2023 to 92% in 2025. 87% of investors are also increasing technology budgets, and CRE teams are focusing resources on high-impact areas like portfolio optimisation, energy management, and data-related workflows that align with C-suite business priorities.

The expanded suite of service and product offerings supports JLL’s vision of building the most trusted, intelligent, and connected data ecosystem in the region’s commercial real estate. Under its Technology Advisory services, JLL’s technology consultants will craft clear short- and long-term technology roadmaps and guide clients on investment decisions and implementation strategies to future-proof businesses against advancements in AI and automation.

Expert Implementation Services will ensure the successful deployment of Integrated Workplace Management Systems (IWMS) with specialised support from JLL’s tech solutions partners, including IBM MREF, ServiceNow, FM:Systems, and Archibus by Eptura.

Clients can also optimise ROI and reduce overhead with dedicated Managed Services that integrate planning, implementation, and management with proven governance frameworks. Leveraging its purpose-built platform, JLL Asset Beacon, experts will offer AI-powered Asset Management services to maximise portfolio performance and consolidate operational, financial, and leasing data into one centralised hub.

For clear Business Intelligence insights, JLL Azara, powered by Falcon, unifies platforms, end-to-end insights, and adaptive AI to deliver tailored, data-driven solutions. JLL also offers critical Outsource CRE Technology Oversight services that provide an end-to-end delivery model integrating everything from technology planning to solution management in one cohesive model. This is designed to accelerate innovation, deliver better results, and drive value to the business as efficiently as possible.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit JLL’s newsroom.

About JLL

JLL (NYSE:JLL) is a leading global commercial real estate services and investment management company with annual revenue of $26.1 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 113,000 as of March 31, 2026. For over 200 years, clients have trusted JLL, a Fortune 500® company, to help them confidently buy, build, occupy, manage and invest across a variety of industries and property types, including office, industrial, hotel, multi-family, retail and data center properties. Driven by our purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world, we help our clients, people and communities SEE A BRIGHTER WAY. Powered by rich global datasets and leading technology capabilities, we provide coordinated, end-to-end delivery of real estate services for a broad range of global clients who represent a wide variety of industries. Through LaSalle Investment Management, we invest for clients on a global basis in both private assets and publicly traded real estate securities. For further information, visit jll.com.

About JLL MEA

Across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) JLL is a leading player in the real estate and hospitality services markets. The firm has worked in 35 countries across the region and employs over 1800 internationally qualified professionals across its offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Jeddah, Al Khobar, Cairo, Casablanca, Cape Town, Johannesburg and Nairobi. For further information, visit jll-mena.com

Contact: Jamie Obertelli

Phone: +44 7860 374 4854

Email: jamie.obertelli@jll.com

Nisha Celina | Mahmoud Yousef

Burson | jll-mena@bursonglobal.com