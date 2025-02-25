Dubai: JGroup, a leading global media powerhouse, is participating in Web Summit Qatar 2025, which is running till Wednesday, February 26, 2025, in Doha, Qatar. At the event, the company is taking part in key discussions on the evolving landscape of media and advertising in the era of artificial intelligence (AI).

JGroup has been committed to making a significant impact on the future of the industry by leveraging AI for creativity, efficiency and moral media practices as the region reinforces its position as a leading hub for technological innovations. The progressive potential of emerging technologies has been revolutionising the media and advertising landscape, from automated campaign management and advanced audience targeting to hyper-personalised content distribution and predictive consumer analytics. During the summit, JGroup has been offering vital insights on the potential of AI-driven solutions in improving digital storytelling, optimising ad placements and boosting brand engagement.

Imad Jomaa, Founder and CEO of JGroup, stated:

“It’s no secret that AI is revolutionising the advertising industry by reshaping ways marketers work and driving unprecedented growth. AI is at the core of the rapidly evolving media and advertising landscape in the Middle East region. It is more than simply a tool for automation; it fosters innovation, productivity and meaningful connections between audiences and brands. Being a leading player in this industry, we are committed to advancing this discussion and ensuring that it is used ethically while realising its full potential for audience engagement, narrative and market intelligence. Its ability to mimic human thinking, recognise patterns and make predictions has made it an integral part of our daily lives and business operations.”

Brands can enhance user experiences across digital and out-of-home (OOH) channels, optimise ad spending and deliver personalised campaigns in real time by leveraging innovative advertising solutions. JGroup has pioneered the integration of AI-driven analytics to enhance digital, broadcast and OOH advertising networks, further paving the way for data-driven and high-impact campaigns.

In light of rapid technological developments, the MENA regions is making substantial efforts to strengthen its position as a leader in media innovation. Furthermore, Qatar’s commitment towards fostering a tech-powered economy cements its role as a strategic hub for AI-driven media and advertising in the region.

JGroup’s commitment to staying ahead of industry trends and influencing the media landscape through innovative technologies and strategic partnerships is reflected by its participation at Web Summit Qatar 2025.

Web Summit Qatar 2025 is projected to convene global media leaders, AI pioneers and digital strategists to discuss the future of media and advertising. As a leading industry player, JGroup’s vital insights and contributions will be vital in shaping the discussions on the impact of AI on advertising, content creation and consumer engagement.

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com