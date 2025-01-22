Jeddah: The Jeddah Historic District Program, under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture, has announced the commencement of phase two of the Al-Arbaeen lagoon Waterfront Development Project. This ambitious phase aims to excavate areas previously filled during urban expansion and meticulously reshape the lagoon, construct a state-of-the-art marina, and enhance water quality. The project seeks to restore Al-Bunt Port as closely as possible to its historic state, reconnecting the sea to the Al Bunt area and the upcoming Red Sea Museum, Historically, Al-Bunt Port served as a primary arrival point for pilgrims traveling for Hajj and Umrah by sea emphasizing its significant historical value and impact on Jeddah, its people, and culture.

Furthermore, the project will develop an integrated environment featuring 5 kilometers of waterfront, infrastructure improvements, and essential facilities. The initiative will support the Marina Neighborhood and Jeddah Historic District waterfront development, key anchors of the Regeneration Masterplan. It aims to create a sustainable ecosystem around the waterfront, serving as an economic driver, business hub, and platform for cultural and creative projects, contributing to making Jeddah Historic District a global tourist destination in line with the strategic goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

The current phase will see the dredging of 350,000 cubic meters from the lagoon bed, the implementation of a water aeration system to enhance water flow, quality, and environmental sustainability, and foster a healthy marine ecosystem. Additionally, the project will reshape approximately 1 million cubic meters of the lagoon, erect a 972-meter-long marine dock, and construct 490-meter-long retaining sea walls, along with the necessary infrastructure.

Preparations are underway to develop a new marina for large yacht and leisure activities, water taxi stations connecting Jeddah Historic District to Obhur Creek, the Corniche, and other Red Sea attractions, including a 4.4 km public park with playgrounds and recreational options for pedestrians and cyclists. A 1,313-square-meter elevated boardwalk in the lagoon's southern section will further enhance visitor experiences, transforming the area into a dynamic tourist hub

Reflecting on the initial phase, the Jeddah Historic District Program highlighted key achievements from the preparatory phase (phase one) of the project, which included 185,000 square meters of excavation, over 12,000 linear meters of infrastructure, and the removal of over 200,000 square meters of roads. The phase also saw the leveling of 300,000 square meters and the demolition of existing structures, including the SAPTCO bus station and pedestrian bridge, alongside multiple parking areas. Additionally, the iconic ship sculpture was relocated and meticulously restored.

Established in 2018, the Jeddah Historic District Project was conceived with the vision of preserving the rich cultural and architectural heritage of the area, reconnecting its urban fabric, and revitalizing its communal spaces to become a center for commerce, cultural initiatives, and entrepreneurship. The project continues to focus on enhancing visitor experiences, highlighting the district's heritage sites, cultural landmarks, and unique tourist offerings, ultimately establishing its reputation as a premier global cultural and tourist destination.