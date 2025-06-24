Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: In a milestone transaction poised to reshape the fintech-loyalty landscape in the Kingdom, Equivator, a premier alternative investment firm, has revealed a strategic investment of SAR 30 million in Related, a UAE-headquartered company, pioneer in loyalty and rewards solutions. The important step contributes to reinforcing Saudi Arabia as a regional and global basis for cutting-edge financial technology and customer engagement.

The investment underscores Equivator’s commitment to nurturing groundbreaking ventures within high-growth sectors. It is aimed at accelerating Related’s expansion in the Kingdom, boosting innovation, and fast-tracking the launch of transformative solutions in AI, blockchain, and customer experience. It also strengthens Related’s position as the company of choice for loyalty and rewards in Saudi Arabia and the broader Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The alliance aligns with Saudi Arabia’s wider economic diversification goals and its rapid digital transformation under Vision 2030.

A Decade of Proven Excellence

With over ten years of operational success, Related is no newcomer to the fintech-rewards ecosystem. The company currently services more than 30 million users across the GCC and Levant, powering loyalty programs for leading institutions in telecommunications, banking, retail, utilities, and entertainment.

“We are thrilled to welcome Equivator as a strategic partner on our journey to redefine loyalty and engagement in the region,” said Rabih Farhat, CEO of Related. “This partnership is more than a transaction, it’s a transformation, a joint mission to reshaping the future of fintech-powered loyalty solutions in line with the Kingdom’s innovation agenda.”

Building on the B2B success to launch the Next-Gen B2C

The investment builds upon Equivator’s earlier involvement in the loyalty-focused B2C space through its prior investment in Uplines. In a decisive move, Related has acquired Uplines in full, integrating it into its broader strategic framework and setting the stage for a bold relaunch. As part of the development strategy, Related will introduce a range of new products and offerings, from Advanced AI tools to blockchain-enabled rewards platform, gamification features and payments. These will enhance B2B and B2C experiences while unlocking value for brands and consumers alike.

“This is more than an investment. it’s a strategic deal to build a regional champion in loyalty and digital payments,” stated Enes Şehzade, CEO at Equivator. “Together, we aim to power a new era of data-driven customer engagement and reward invention.”

Equivator will support Related’s market entry into Europe and beyond, while helping establish initiatives such as the “Related Loyalty & Fintech Authority” a new regional knowledge and policy forum further solidifying Related’s leadership.

A Vision for Regional and Global Leadership

With it’s a vast expertise in assets under management, Equivator’s investment principles extend far beyond financial support. The firm brings strategic guidance, access to regional and global investor networks, and a robust understanding of the fintech-loyalty space. Looking ahead, Equivator aims to deploy strategic investments across the Kingdom in the coming years.

Combining Related Group’s technological capabilities with Equivator’s investment acumen demonstrates how the collaboration stands as an ideal blueprint for how venture capital can catalyse meaningful change in high-impact sectors."

About Equivator:

Equivator is a Saudi-based premier alternative asset management and advisory firm, founded in 2023, specializing in private equity and venture capital across the MENA region. We empower tech ventures that align with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, driving economic diversification and innovation. Its tailored services include capital infusion, strategic guidance, and operational excellence. Equivator serves institutional investors, high-net-worth individuals, and progressive companies seeking smart, technology-driven investment opportunities. With a strong focus on FinTech, venture building, and sustainable growth in order to reshape the future of private equity in the Kingdom.

About Related:

Founded in 2014, Related has evolved from a boutique consultancy into a full-fledged MarTech powerhouse, delivering award-winning loyalty and engagement solutions across the MENA region. With expertise in loyalty programs, data analytics, and innovative technologies, it crafts immersive brand experiences that drive deep customer loyalty. Its integrated services, from strategic design to advanced data reporting enable clients to connect meaningfully with their audiences. Backed by six industry awards and leading experience, Related continues to redefine how brands build lasting relationships. Related proudly serves multi-industries from telecom and finance to retail and government sectors.