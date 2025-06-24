Mariam Al Hammadi: We are redefining workplaces through awareness-driven and purposeful change.

Sharjah, As part of its ongoing Irtiqa initiative, Nama Women Advancement (NAMA) held an interactive workshop titled “Tackling unconscious bias in the workplace” on Monday, June 23, at the House of Wisdom in Sharjah. The session brought together representatives from public and private sector entities with the aim of raising awareness on how unconscious bias can influence hiring decisions, career advancement, and organisational culture, while equipping participants with practical tools to build more inclusive workplaces.

Unconscious biases and its impact on organisations

The workshop shed light on the different forms of unconscious bias, particularly those related to gender and how they influence daily decisions and interactions in the workplace. Participants explored real-life scenarios and ways to address institutional biases, through interactive discussions.

A shift in organisational empowerment culture

Commenting on the workshop, HE. Mariam Al Hammadi, Director General of NAMA, emphasised the importance of acknowledging and addressing these hidden challenges as part of a broader shift in organisational empowerment strategies. She said: “At NAMA, we do not view unconscious bias as an isolated individual behaviour, but as a systemic barrier to growth and equity within organisations. Our efforts focus on embedding inclusion into the culture of organisations, not as reactive measures, but as part of a long-term vision for creating more productive, equitable workplaces.”

Advancing partnerships for more inclusive work environments

This workshop is part of NAMA’s “Irtiqa” initiative, which aims to promote workplace equality and strengthen the organisational empowerment for women. Through strategic collaboration with various entities, “Irtiqa” supports the creation of sustainable and opportunity-driven work environments.