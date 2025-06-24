Cairo: EFG Hermes, an EFG Holding company and the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), announced today that its investment banking team has successfully concluded advisory on the listing of Valu and its commencement of trading on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), under the ticker valu, yesterday.

Valu’s listing and trading on the EGX was executed through an innovative in-kind dividend distribution, where EFG Holding distributed 20.488% of Valu’s share capital to its shareholders, as of the record date, June 12th, 2025, enabling EFG Holding shareholders to directly participate in the growth of one of Egypt’s fastest growing fintech platforms. On its debut, Amazon acquired shares representing a 3.95% direct shareholding in Valu for a price per share of EGP 6.041 and the share price witnessed a remarkably positive performance closing at EGP7.4 per share. EFG Finance Holding (EFG Finance), a subsidiary of EFG Holding, will continue to own 67% of Valu post trading and sale of shares to Amazon.

Maged El Ayouti, Co-Head of Investment Banking at EFG Hermes, remarked, “Valu’s successful debut on the Egyptian Exchange coupled with an investment by global technology heavyweight, Amazon, in Valu is a proud and defining milestone for EFG Hermes. As one of the most recognized and trusted household fintech brands in Egypt, Valu has built a loyal customer base and a resilient, scalable platform for sustainable growth. We are confident in Valu’s ability to continue delivering exceptional value to customers and shareholders alike and in Valu having a successful journey as a leading listed company on the Egyptian Exchange. We believe this landmark transaction shall serve as a positive catalyst for the revival of activity on the stock exchange.”

Valu’s successful listing and debut on the EGX marks not only a milestone for Egypt’s fintech sector but also a testament to EFG Hermes’ leadership in driving innovation and unlocking value in the region’s capital markets. As the investment bank behind this landmark transaction, EFG Hermes continues to play a pivotal role in bringing dynamic, high-growth companies like Valu to the public market. Valu’s scalable, customer-centric business model and focus on financial inclusion underscore EFG Hermes’ commitment to advancing transformative ventures that shape the future of Egypt’s financial ecosystem.

EFG Hermes acted as the sole financial advisor for EFG Holding and Valu in the listing and the transaction with Amazon.

About EFG Holding

EFG Holding (EGX: HRHO.CA – LSE: EFGD) is a financial institution that boasts a remarkable 40-year legacy of success in seven countries spanning two continents. Operating within three distinct verticals — the Investment Bank (EFG Hermes), Non-Bank Financial Institutions (NBFI) (EFG Finance), and Commercial Bank (Bank NXT) — the company provides a comprehensive range of groundbreaking financial products and services tailored to meet the needs of a diverse clientele, including individual clients and businesses of all sizes.

EFG Hermes, the leading investment bank in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), offers extensive financial services, encompassing advisory, asset management, securities brokerage, research, and private equity. In its domestic market, EFG Holding serves as a universal bank, with EFG Finance emerging as the fastest-growing NBFI platform, comprising Tanmeyah, a provider of innovative and integrated financial solutions for small business owners and entrepreneurs, EFG Corp-Solutions, which provides leasing and factoring services, Valu, a universal financial technology powerhouse, Bedaya for mortgage finance, Kaf for insurance, and EFG Finance SMEs, which provides financial services for small and medium enterprises. Furthermore, the company delivers commercial banking solutions through Bank NXT, an integrated retail and corporate banking product provider in Egypt.

Proudly present in: Egypt | United Arab Emirates | Saudi Arabia | Kuwait | Bahrain | Kenya | Nigeria

Learn more about us at www.efghldg.com

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, EFG Holding may make forward-looking statements, including, for example, statements about management’s expectations, strategic objectives, growth opportunities, and business prospects. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but instead represent only EFG Holding’s belief regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and are beyond management’s control and include, among others, financial market volatility; actions and initiatives taken by current and potential competitors; general economic conditions and the effect of current, pending, and future legislation, regulations and regulatory actions. Accordingly, the readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made.