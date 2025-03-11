Kuwait – Jazeera Airways, Kuwait’s leading low-cost airline, today announced plans to streamline operations by insourcing ground handling services at the Kuwait International Airport. This strategic move is a key component of the airline’s ongoing transformation journey to optimize operational efficiency, enhance customer experience, and drive lowest unit cost.

As Jazeera Airways celebrates its 20th year of operations, the airline continues to achieve significant milestones in its growth. With a fleet of 24 Airbus A320 aircraft and nearly 5 million passengers annually, Jazeera Airways has strengthened its position as a major player in the aviation sector. The airline currently contributes to 31% of passenger traffic in Kuwait, with more than 18,000 annual ground handling rotations, reinforcing Kuwait’s status as a vital regional aviation hub.

Looking ahead, Jazeera Airways is set for significant growth as it prepares to welcome new aircraft from its multi-billion-dollar order book, valued at over $3.4 billion. A total of 26 aircraft—comprising 18 Airbus A320 and 8 Airbus A321—are scheduled for delivery starting in 2027. As part of this growth strategy, the airline recently acquired six Airbus A320ceo aircraft to enhance operational efficiency and support its transformation initiatives.

Marwan Boodai, Chairman, Jazeera Airways said: “Following our successful execution of aircraft maintenance and aviation training at Jazeera, bringing ground handling operations in-house marks another key milestone in our long-term strategy to enhance efficiency and elevate the passenger experience. As we continue to expand and prepare for the arrival of new aircraft, this strategic move will allow us to improve turnaround times, deliver superior service quality, and achieve lower unit costs—ensuring that we keep our fares affordable for our customers.

As a Kuwaiti company, we also remain committed to investing in the growth of Kuwait’s aviation sector in alignment with the government’s Vision 2035. This year, we will be announcing new and exciting projects that will not only support our expansion but also create valuable job opportunities for the next generation of Kuwaiti graduates.”

The decision to insource full ground handling services reflects Jazeera Airways’ commitment to improving efficiency and ensuring a seamless travel experience for passengers. Jazeera Airways remains dedicated to strengthening its market presence while continuing to offer reliable, affordable, and high-quality services to its customers.