Kuwait — Jazeera Airways, Kuwait’s leading low-cost carrier, today announced that all its flights to Amman will operate to Amman City Airport effective 1 February 2026. Previously operating into Queen Alia International Airport, the move is designed to offer passengers a faster and more convenient gateway into the capital of Jordan.

Under this transition, Jazeera Airways will also become the first airline from Kuwait to operate scheduled commercial flights into Amman City Airport, further strengthening connectivity between Kuwait and Jordan.

All passengers travelling to or from Amman on Jazeera Airways from 1 February onwards are requested to plan their journeys accordingly and ensure their bookings, transfers, and travel documents reflect Amman City Airport as the point of arrival and departure.

Eng. Ahmed Azzam, CEO of Jordan Airport Company, said: “We are pleased to welcome Jazeera Airways as the first airline from Kuwait to operate scheduled commercial flights at Amman City Airport. This partnership marks an important step in expanding the airport’s role in regional connectivity, and we look forward to delivering a smoother, more efficient travel experience for passengers flying between Jordan and Kuwait.”

Jazeera Airways is working closely with airport and ground partners to ensure a smooth transition for passengers. By moving operations to Amman City Airport, Jazeera Airways continues to enhance its network with accessible, efficient, and customer-centric travel options, bringing passengers closer to the heart of the cities they fly to.

Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer, Jazeera Airways, said: “Amman has always been an important market for Jazeera Airways, and this move to Amman City Airport strengthens our promise of making travel more accessible, affordable, and convenient. By operating closer to the heart of the capital, we aim to give passengers a seamless end-to-end experience with reduced ground travel time and costs. We are also proud to be the first airline from Kuwait to operate scheduled commercial flights at Amman City Airport — a pioneering step that reinforces our leadership in enhancing regional connectivity.”

Operating from Amman City Airport brings several advantages for travelers, particularly those seeking speed, convenience, and ease of access to the city. The smaller, more efficient terminal layout offers a quicker airport experience and is located just 10 km from central Amman, significantly reducing travel time. Shorter travel time also helps lower ground transport costs, getting travelers to their homes, hotels, or meetings faster.

For any assistance, passengers may contact Jazeera Airways customer service at 177 in Kuwait or +965 22054944 internationally.

Jazeera currently flies to more than 70 destinations and serves more than 5 million passengers with a fleet of 23 aircraft while managing its own terminal – T5 at Kuwait International Airport. In its next phase of network growth, the airline will serve more than 100 destinations and over 10 million passengers in the next four years. Jazeera will also expand its fleet with a firm order book of 26 Airbus aircraft, comprising 18 A320neo and 8 A321.