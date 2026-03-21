Kuwait - Jazeera Airways has announced additional capacity across its network with more flights and more destinations to reconnect people with their families and loved ones. Open for booking until 15 April from Kuwait via Qaisumah Airport, this includes over 18 destinations.

This year, Eid is being observed under exceptional circumstances across the region. As the only airline currently operating from Kuwait, Jazeera Airways continues to play an important role in maintaining connectivity — reuniting families, enabling residents to return to their lives, and supporting essential travel when it matters most.

In response to increased demand, the airline has expanded its services to offer greater flexibility and more opportunities for travel during the Eid period and beyond.

Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer of Jazeera Airways, said:

“Eid is a time of togetherness, and this year, staying connected carries even greater meaning. By expanding the number of destinations and increasing the number of flights, we are focused on ensuring people can reach where they need to be — with their families, their work, and their communities. We continue to operate with the support of the Government of Kuwait and the many people working to keep the country safe. Our teams have shown incredible dedication in making this possible, and we remain committed to keeping Kuwait connected during this time.”

To facilitate the journey from Kuwait passengers are transported overland between Kuwait and Qaisumah before boarding onward flights, ensuring continuity of travel despite the temporary suspension of operations at Kuwait International Airport.

Bookings are available on jazeeraairways.com and the Jazeera App.​​​​