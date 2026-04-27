Other flights scheduled this week include Amman, Damascus, Delhi, Kochi, Jeddah and Riyadh

Kuwait; Jazeera Airways, Kuwait’s leading low-cost carrier, today marked its operational return with the first direct flights departing from T5 at Kuwait International Airport. The flight represents the restoration of direct international connectivity from Kuwait following 57 days of airport closures. Jazeera operated a total of six flights to Beirut, Cairo, Istanbul and Mumbai and flew over 2,000 passengers between 8 am to 4 pm, following the guidelines of the Kuwait DGCA.

As part of the temporary operational procedures, passengers were requested to update their passport information 12 hours prior to their flight and reporting to drop off point at Jazeera’s Park & Fly building 4 hours prior to their flight before transferring to T5 in buses. All processes and procedures for check-in and departures were concluded smoothly with flights taking off on time.

Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer of Jazeera Airways, said:

“Today’s departures from Jazeera Terminal 5 mark a defining milestone in our return to direct connectivity from Kuwait. This goes beyond the resumption of these six routes. It represents the restoration of direct connectivity for our community and a reaffirmation of our role in keeping people and essential supply chains moving from and to Kuwait. The flights that were operated today included our first flight to Beirut since the temporary closure of Kuwait International Airport and we are proud to once again fly directly from our home base. With thorough operational planning, readiness, and service delivery, we ensured the highest levels of safety and efficiency with a keen focus on a positive customer experience. We would like to express our deepest appreciation to the Kuwait DGCA, Ministry of Interior and all other government stakeholders for their cooperation and support in resuming our airport operations.”

Flying direct for limited hours from T5, Jazeera Airways will also continue flights to other destinations via Dammam from Kuwait International Fairgrounds in Mishref Hall No. 8. Through this alternative corridor, the airline ensures the movement of a larger number of people, communities, and supply chains.

As the airline resumes operations from its home base as well as Mishref Hall No. 8, Jazeera Airways remains focused on delivering safe, reliable, and efficient travel, while continuing to reconnect families, restore critical links, and support the broader recovery of Kuwait’s aviation sector

Till 2 May, Jazeera Airways has scheduled 48 flights to Beirut, Cairo, Istanbul and Mumbai Amman, Damascus, Delhi, Kochi, Jeddah and Riyadh. To book seats passengers can visit jazeeraairways.com, the Jazeera app or call the customer relations team at 177 (Kuwait) or +965 2205 4944 (international).