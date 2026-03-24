Kuwait: Jazeera Airways has successfully established a vital supply chain corridor into Kuwait via Qaisumah Airport (AQI) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, successfully transporting its first shipment of 4.5 tons of fresh fruits and vegetables from Chennai, India, into Kuwait through a seamless multimodal operation. This marks a significant milestone in providing additional resource of sustaining the country’s access to essential goods supply during ongoing regional challenges.

The cargo was flown into Qaisumah Airport, and then transported overland into Kuwait, ensuring continuity of supply for perishable goods despite airspace and operational constraints. This initiative builds on Jazeera Airways’ ongoing efforts to maintain critical connectivity for Kuwait, extending beyond passenger travel to support essential supply chains that underpin daily life.

At a time when traditional logistics channels are under pressure, the ability to participate in moving essential commodities such as perishables efficiently and reliably has become increasingly important. Fresh produce, with its limited shelf life, requires speed, precision and coordinated execution across borders. Jazeera Airways’ ability to deliver under these conditions highlights both operational agility and a strong commitment to national priorities.

Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer of Jazeera Airways, said:

“In the current environment, connectivity is not only about moving people, it is also about ensuring the continued flow of essential goods into Kuwait. Establishing this supply chain corridor via Qaisumah allows us to support the national food reserves at this critical time. This is a responsibility we have embraced as Kuwait’s national carrier, and one we will continue to build on."

The establishment of this cargo corridor not only addresses immediate supply needs but also sets the foundation for a more flexible and responsive logistics network going forward.

The operation required close coordination with multiple stakeholders across Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and India, including aviation authorities, customs, ground handling teams, and logistics partners. From uplift in Chennai to final delivery in Kuwait, the process was executed with tight timelines to preserve product freshness and quality.

Barathan added: "We are especially thankful for the ongoing support from the government entities both in Kuwait and KSA for helping facilitate this effort.”

By leveraging its alternative operating model via Qaisumah — which already supports passenger movement through integrated air and overland transport — Jazeera Airways has now expanded its capabilities to include cargo, further strengthening Kuwait’s resilience in the face of disruption.

In challenging times, ensuring access to essential goods becomes a matter of national importance. Through this initiative, Jazeera Airways reaffirms its commitment to supporting Kuwait — keeping supply lines open, markets moving and communities sustained.​​​​