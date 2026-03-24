Muscat: Reinforcing its commitment to expanding access to integrated Islamic banking solutions, Sohar Islamic – the Islamic banking window of Sohar International – recently inaugurated a new branch in Jaalan Bani Bu Hassan, further strengthening its nationwide footprint and bringing comprehensive Sharia-compliant banking services closer to local communities. With this addition, Sohar Islamic now operates 21 branches and two service centres, underscoring its disciplined approach to calibrated growth while maintaining operational consistency and service excellence.

Commenting on the opening, Fahad Al Zadjali, Head of Sohar Islamic, stated, “Branch expansion remains a core driver of customer confidence and long-term relationship building in Islamic banking. The inauguration of our Jaalan Bani Bu Hassan branch enhances access to Sharia-compliant financial services in the Wilayat and surrounding areas, enabling customers to engage with these services within a professionally managed and service-focused banking environment. This branch has been established to strengthen our presence at the community level and to provide individuals and families with structured financial solutions aligned with their evolving priorities.”

He added, “The steady growth of our branch network reflects a clear conviction that Islamic banking must be both accessible and convenient in order to encourage meaningful participation. By ensuring that customers can engage with Sharia-compliant services within their communities, we foster greater confidence, familiarity, and sustained engagement with the Islamic banking system. In doing so, we continue to support the advancement of Islamic finance as a resilient and trusted component of Oman’s broader financial sector.”

Strategically located within Jaalan Bani Bu Hassan, the branch has been designed to provide a professionally structured banking environment that strikes a balance between operational efficiency and personalized engagement. Equipped with modern banking infrastructure and supported by secure, integrated systems, the branch delivers optimized transaction processing and responsive service execution, enhancing overall customer experience.

The branch is staffed by experienced banking professionals with a strong understanding of the local customer base, ensuring efficient service delivery and informed financial guidance. Customers can access a comprehensive portfolio of retail banking services, including current and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, and a range of Sharia-compliant financing solutions designed to support effective personal financial management.

The Jaalan Bani Bu Hassan branch reflects Sohar Islamic’s continued commitment to supporting the growing interest in Sharia-compliant banking solutions, promoting familiarity and broader adoption of Islamic finance among individuals and families. Through sustained investment in its service capabilities and presence across the Sultanate, the bank remains focused on delivering disciplined growth and enduring value within Oman’s evolving financial landscape.

About Sohar International:

Sohar International is Oman’s fastest-growing bank, guided by a clear vision to become a world-leading Omani service company that helps customers, communities, and people prosper and grow. With a purpose to help people ‘win’ by delivering responsive banking for their ever-changing world, the bank offers innovative solutions across Commercial and Investment Banking, Wealth Management, Islamic Banking, and more. Operating with a strong digital-first approach and an expanding regional footprint—including presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia—Sohar International is committed to driving value through strategic partnerships and a dynamic customer experience. Learn more at www.SIB.om