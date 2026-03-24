Long-life rainwater harvesting infrastructure to enable access to clean water to 250+ direct beneficiaries, contributing to ABC’s achievement of over 205% of its water balancing targets by the end of 2025

Cairo: Reinforcing its role as a private sector partner in supporting Egypt’s water sustainability priorities, Al-Ahram Beverages Company (ABC) has signed a cooperation agreement protocol with Al Orman Association to build 50 rainwater harvesting wells in Marsa Matrouh, one of Egypt’s most water-scarce areas. The signing coincides with World Water Day on 22nd of March, underscoring the importance of sustainable water management and helping enhance the livelihoods of communities in underserved areas through collective action to safeguard water resources for future generations. The initiative is expected to directly benefit more than 250 beneficiaries, strengthening community resilience and improving access to clean water for daily needs.

The storage chambers of the wells are engineered with an expected service life up to 50 years, reflecting a long-term investment in resilient infrastructure tailored to local environmental conditions. The project forms part of ABC’s broader water stewardship strategy, through which the company has achieved over 205% of its water balancing targets as of the end of 2025, returning more than twice the volume of water it uses across its operations to the Egyptian communities and the environment. In addition to its water balancing achievements, ABC has also made significant progress in reducing water consumption and improving water circularity significantly across its four production plants.

The agreement protocol was signed by Nikolay Mladenov, Managing Director of Al Ahram Beverages Company, and Ahmed El Gindy, Chairman of Al Orman Association. The signing was witnessed by Cherine Aidarous, Head of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability at Al Ahram Beverages Company and Suzan Moheb, Institutional Partnerships Director at Al Orman Association.

“Water sustainability is a key national priority under Egypt Vision 2030 and the country’s long-term sustainability agenda, and I am a firm believer in the vital role and impact the private sector contributes to achieving these national priorities,” said Nikolay Mladenov, Managing Director of Al Ahram Beverages Company.

He continued, “Through our partnership with Al Orman Association, we are investing in long-life rainwater harvesting infrastructure in Marsa Matrouh that directly supports local communities and enhances the livelihoods of Egyptian families in water-scarce areas. Our achievement of over 205% of our water balancing targets demonstrates our commitment to replenishing more water to nature and society than we consume, contributing to more than seven UN Sustainable Development Goals, including SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), SDG 8 (Decent Work and Economic Growth), SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities), SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production), SDG 13 (Climate Action), and SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals). This reflects our belief in the power of sustainable development as a catalyst for growing businesses, empowering communities and strengthening economies.”

Cherine Aidarous, Head of Corporate Affairs and Sustainability at Al Ahram Beverages Company, added: “True sustainability is driven by the collective efforts of the private sector, civic society, and government working together toward shared development priorities. By joining forces with Al Orman Association in Marsa Matrouh, we’re not just building wells, we’re building hope and resilience for communities in geographies facing water scarcity, enabling families to access clean water and enjoy an improved quality of life.

She added, “According to studies by the World Health Organization, every $1 invested in water and sanitation can generate up to $4 in economic returns through improved health outcomes, higher productivity, and reduced healthcare costs. This initiative is a natural extension of our broader Environmental Sustainability strategy, including the Healthy Watersheds pillar, which has enabled us to return more water to nature and society than we consume. Our progress is proof that long-term partnerships and community-driven solutions can deliver real, measurable change and secure a better future for generations to come.”

From Al Orman Association’s side, Ahmed El Gindy, Chairman of Al Orman Association, said: “Our partnership with Al Ahram Beverages Company is strong and has spanned several years. We are proud of the positive impact we make each year on the lives of those most in need.” He continued, “This year’s collaboration is particularly significant as it provides water to more than 50 families in the desert region of Matrouh Governorate. This is achieved through rainwater harvesting wells during the winter months, and the harvested rainwater is protected from being wasted in the desert and stored in wells for year-round use. Water is essential for life and helping families secure a source of drinking water and water for daily use is a truly remarkable act. We are proud to partner with Al Ahram Beverages Company in making this project a reality.”

ABC’s Water Balancing Strategy is delivered through multiple initiatives designed to create measurable water impact. This includes the Siwa Water Project, which has supported the installation of four water treatment plants with a storage capacity of up to 1,000 m3 of water per day to provide safe, clean drinking water to nearly 6,000 beneficiaries.

In parallel, ABC has advanced sustainable agricultural practices through its collaboration with the Agricultural Research Center (ARC) since 2015 and the implementation of the Farm Sustainability Assessment framework. These efforts aim to improve crop quality, reduce carbon footprint, and promote more sustainable farming practices while significantly lowering water usage in agricultural sourcing, generating annual water savings of approximately 530,000 m3.

By expanding rainwater harvesting in Marsa Matrouh, ABC continues to advance a “Giving Water Back” approach, reaffirming the vital role of the private sector as a catalyst and active partner in Egypt’s broader water sustainability efforts while delivering tangible, measurable benefits to Egyptian communities facing water stress.