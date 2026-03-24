The project benefits from long-term revenue visibility under a renewable power purchase agreement (PPA).

The construction will start in 2026, with full commissioning of the 900 MW expected in 2028.

ENGIE announces the signing of a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC) for the development of a 900 MW onshore wind farm near Ras Shokeir, in the Gulf of Suez, Egypt. The project will be developed under a 25-year Build-Own-Operate (BOO) scheme and the PPA provides long‑term revenue visibility throughout the duration of the contract.

The wind farm will be developed by a consortium comprising ENGIE (35%), Orascom Construction (25%) — which will also execute all civil and electrical balance-of-plant works and supply selected local components — and Aeolus (40%) — an African renewable energy IPP platform of Toyota Tsusho Corporation.

Following the signing of the PPA, the financial close is expected by early Q3 2026, and the first wind turbines to be delivered onsite end of 2026. Due to its size, the project will be commissioned in phases, with the first 300 MW scheduled to come online in December 2027, and full commercial operation of the 900 MW expected mid-2028.

Once operational, this project will become ENGIE’s largest onshore wind farm worldwide, with a capacity of 900 MW, surpassing the Group’s Assurua wind complex in Brazil (846 MW). It will also be ENGIE’s third wind farm in Egypt, extending the Group’s installed wind portfolio in the country to nearly 2 GW. The project builds on the strong track record of the consortium, which has already developed two operational BOO wind farms in Egypt (Red Sea Wind Energy — 650 MW and Ras Ghareb — 262.5 MW) with a combined capacity of 912.5 MW, both delivered ahead of schedule and below budget.

Through this landmark project, ENGIE further strengthens its long‑standing commitment to supporting Egypt’s energy transition and to accelerating the deployment of large‑scale renewable energy solutions in close partnership with public authorities and international industrial partners.

Paulo Almirante, ENGIE Senior Executive Vice President in charge of Renewable & Flexible Power, said: “This project marks a new milestone for ENGIE in Egypt and confirms the confidence of our long-term partners in our ability to deliver large-scale renewable assets. With this 900 MW wind farm, our largest onshore project worldwide, we are reinforcing our role in Egypt’s energy transition while accelerating growth in a key market for the Group.”

About ENGIE

ENGIE is a major player in the energy transition, whose purpose is to accelerate the transition towards a carbon-neutral economy. With more than 90,000 employees in 30 countries, the Group covers the entire energy value chain, from production to infrastructures and sales. ENGIE combines complementary activities: renewable electricity and green gas production, flexibility assets (notably batteries), gas and electricity transmission and distribution networks, local energy infrastructures (heating and cooling networks) and the supply of energy to individuals, local authorities and businesses. Every year, ENGIE invests on average €12 billion per year to drive forward the energy transition and achieve its net-zero carbon goal by 2045.

Turnover in 2025: €71.9 billion. The Group is listed on the Paris and Brussels stock exchanges (ENGI) and is represented in the main financial indices (CAC 40, Euronext 100, FTSE Euro 100, MSCI Europe) and non-financial indices (DJSI World, Euronext Vigeo Eiris - Europe 120 / France 20, MSCI EMU ESG screened, MSCI EUROPE ESG Universal Select, Stoxx Europe 600 ESG-X).

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