Informatica from Salesforce, a leader in AI-powered enterprise cloud data management, has announced deeper integration with Microsoft. The announcement includes general availability of support for Informatica Intelligent Data Management Cloud™ (IDMC) for Microsoft Fabric Open Mirroring, as well as the launch of a new Microsoft Azure-based IDMC point-of-delivery (pod) in Switzerland.

These innovations advance customer choice and simplify how Azure customers can better ingest, manage, and govern data across Azure and Microsoft Fabric while reinforcing the trusted data foundation required for AI and analytics initiatives spanning multicloud environments.

Simplifying Data Synchronization with Support for Open Mirroring

With the April 2026 IDMC release, Informatica now supports Open Mirroring directly within its Cloud Data Integration and Replication (CDIR) services. Customers can enable Open Mirroring capabilities with a single click while creating and maintaining mass ingestion pipelines in IDMC, streamlining ingestion from over 300 enterprise data sources into Microsoft Fabric mirrored databases.

Open Mirroring functionality allows data to be synchronized between Fabric OneLake and Fabric Data Warehouse. By integrating this capability directly into Open Mirroring with IDMC, Informatica simplifies the creation and maintenance of mirrored database pipelines while enabling customers to apply enterprise-grade data governance, data quality, and master data management services to their data. With Informatica’s enterprisewide data integration capabilities, customers can gain near-real-time data access and reduced costs for their AI and analytics initiatives with Fabric.

“As organizations are accelerating their AI and analytics initiatives, they require trusted context to succeed,” said Krish Vitaldevara, Chief Product Officer at Informatica. “By embedding support for Microsoft Fabric Open Mirroring directly into IDMC, we are helping customers streamline ingestion from more than 300 enterprise sources while helping to ensure data is governed, high quality, and ready for analytics and AI at scale.”

“Informatica’s support for Microsoft Fabric Open Mirroring enables customers to take advantage of Informatica’s wide range of connectivity and the flexibility of Open Mirroring,” said Arun Ulag, President of Azure Data at Microsoft. “As organizations scale their analytics and AI strategies, the combination of Microsoft Fabric and Informatica’s data management capabilities helps ensure insights and AI models are built on trusted, enterprise-grade data.”

Expanding Regional Choice with New IDMC Azure Pod in Switzerland

Informatica also announced the establishment of a new IDMC Azure pod in Switzerland, available in March 2026. The new pod delivers the full suite of Informatica cloud data management capabilities on Azure, including advanced serverless integration as an Azure Native Service and AI-empowered data, data governance, data quality, and master data management.

The Switzerland-based pod is designed to support European customers with data residency, sovereignty, and regulatory requirements that call for local data processing. Customers can purchase Informatica IDMC services via Microsoft Marketplace, with qualifying purchases eligible to count toward Microsoft Azure Consumption Commitments, in accordance with Microsoft program terms.

By expanding its Azure footprint, Informatica provides organizations with additional flexibility to deploy enterprise-grade data management capabilities closer to where their data resides. This ultimately helps them meet compliance requirements while advancing AI and analytics initiatives.

Advancing Trusted Data for the AI Era

As mirrored databases, sovereign cloud deployments and AI-driven architectures become increasingly central to modern enterprise strategies, Informatica and Microsoft continue to deepen their collaboration to simplify data integration and governance across hybrid and multicloud environments.

By combining Fabric’s capabilities with Informatica’s AI-powered data management platform, joint customers can reduce complexity, increase confidence in their data, and accelerate time to value for AI and analytics initiatives.

Availability

Support for Microsoft Fabric Open Mirroring in IDMC is generally available with the April 2026 release. The Informatica IDMC Azure pod in Switzerland is available beginning March 2026.

About Informatica

Informatica from Salesforce is a leader in AI-powered enterprise cloud data management. Its Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) platform enables organizations to connect, manage, and unify AI-ready data across the enterprise. With capabilities spanning data cataloging, integration, governance, quality, privacy, metadata management, and master data management, Informatica supports a broad partner ecosystem and helps customers unlock the full value of their data and AI initiatives.

About Salesforce

Salesforce is the #1 AI CRM, empowering companies to connect with their customers in a whole new way through the power of artificial intelligence, data, and trust. For more information about Salesforce (NYSE: CRM), visit www.salesforce.com.

Pricing and packaging are subject to change. Availability may vary by region and is governed by customer agreements. Customers should base purchasing decisions on products and services currently available.