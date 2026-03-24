​​​​​​DUBAI, UAE, In professional audio, the most important moments are often the ones audiences never notice when collaboration feels seamless and every voice is heard clearly. Shure continues to build on this foundation through a long-term approach to growth, led by women guiding strategy globally and regionally, and supported by an ecosystem-first model across the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Rose Shure’s leadership drove the Company forward for decades, including global expansion into many countries. Chris Schyvinck, Shure President and CEO, has continued that vision, leading Shure into another century of innovation and progress. For more than 30 years, Shure has featured a woman in a key leadership position.

Shure’s scale and legacy reflect a century of consistent innovation and deployment. Over its 100-year history, [1] Shure has developed more than 50,000 electronics products, with solutions sold in more than 120 countries worldwide and operations across more than 30 locations globally, supporting customers and partners across the Americas, EMEA, and Asia.

Schyvinck said: “At Shure, leadership is about building for the long term, investing in people, strengthening capability, and staying close to the real-world environments where sound matters most. As our teams innovate globally and deliver locally, we remain focused on all the essential features professional audio makes possible: better connection, better understanding, and better outcomes. Women across Shure play an important role in shaping that direction and delivering impact across our global and regional teams.”

Yet while sound continues to power the way organisations meet, learn, and perform, representation across technical audio pathways remains a wider industry challenge. Research continues to highlight how limited women’s credited participation remains in certain production roles globally -- including findings that women account for only [2] 2.8% of credited music producers across a large multi-year chart dataset.

Across the Middle East, however, the pipeline for future technical leaders is notably stronger. Recent UAE reporting and national indicators point to high participation of women across higher education and STEM pathways, including women representing [3] 70% of university graduates, and strong representation within STEM and engineering education. This momentum reinforces the region’s potential to shape a more diverse future-ready workforce across technology-led industries including AV, enterprise collaboration, and professional audio.

In addition to all of the women worldwide who contribute to the success of the Company, Shure is also proud to work with many women in various roles throughout the industry – executives, performers, engineers, clergy, podcasters, administrators, educators, and others.

The Company is a proud supporter of industry initiatives such as the AVIXA Women’s Council and is also committed to helping engage the next generation of women leaders by offering global “Women Everywhere” Associate Resource Groups within Shure and hosting regular “Celebrating Women in Technology” panels moderated by Schyvinck spotlighting women working in various professional audio positions worldwide so others can learn from them and be inspired to pursue careers in the industry.

Ekta Shetty, Senior Sales Director Shure MEA, added: “Across MEA, our focus is on outcomes: clearer communication, stronger collaboration, and reliable audio performance across environments where teams make decisions and deliver experiences. Long-term growth depends on capability: supporting partners, investing in teams, and building consistency at scale.”

Building on this foundation, Shure continues to prioritise long-term, capability-driven growth across enterprise collaboration, education, government, and live production environments working closely with integrators, distributors, and channel partners to strengthen deployment outcomes and market maturity.

About Shure

Shure (www.shure.com) has been helping people sound extraordinary for more than 100 years. Founded in 1925, we are a leading global manufacturer of audio and collaboration technology, known for our commitment to quality, performance, and durability. We make microphones, wireless microphones, conference room solutions, earphones and headphones, in-ear monitors, and more. From the biggest broadcast events and live performances to critical business meetings and university lectures, to your home office or studio, you can always rely on Shure.

Shure is headquartered just outside of Chicago in Niles, Illinois, in the United States. We have more than 30 locations around the world, and our products are sold in over 120 countries.