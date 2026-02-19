Kuwait: Jazeera Airways, Kuwait’s leading low-cost carrier, has been officially certified as a Great Place to Work® (Dec 2025 – 2026) across five key markets including its head office in Kuwait, Egypt, Saudi Arabia (KSA), the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and India, recognizing the airline’s ongoing commitment to building a people-first culture grounded in trust, collaboration, and high performance.

The certification reflects positive feedback from employees across the airline’s diverse workforce spanning flight operations, engineering and maintenance, ground operations, safety and quality, commercial and marketing, digital and technology, finance, customer experience, and corporate functions. It also highlights Jazeera Airways’ focus on employee engagement, professional development, wellbeing, and a strong safety-first culture.

Commenting on the achievement, Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer, Jazeera Airways, said: “Being recognized as a Great Place to Work as we mark 20 years of flying makes this milestone even more special. Receiving this certification not only in Kuwait, but across multiple markets across our network, is a powerful testament to the culture our teams have built together. At Jazeera Airways, our people power everything we do, from delivering safe and reliable operations to creating meaningful travel experiences for millions of customers. This recognition belongs to every team member who brings passion, accountability, and excellence to work each day.”

Over the past year, Jazeera Airways has continued to invest in employee development and workplace initiatives that foster inclusion, collaboration, and growth. From structured training programs and leadership development opportunities to employee recognition platforms and wellness initiatives, the airline remains focused on creating an environment where individuals feel safe, valued and supported.

Ginny Sethi, Chief People Officer, Jazeera Airways, added: “Today, Jazeera Airways is powered by more than 1,600 employees across our network of 78 destinations. Our people strategy is centered on listening, evolving, and creating meaningful experiences for our employees across all markets. Achieving the Great Place to Work certification in Kuwait, Egypt, KSA, UAE, and India is a testament to the collective efforts of our teams and leaders who bring our values to life every day. This recognition affirms that a strong culture, mutual respect, and shared accountability are the key drivers of sustainable growth and long-term performance.”

Jazeera Airways connects Kuwait to a growing network of more than 78 destinations across the Middle East, Central and South Asia, Africa, and Europe, serving over 5 million passengers annually. The airline operates a modern and efficient fleet of 24 Airbus A320ceo and A320neo aircraft. Three aircraft from an additional order book of 26 aircraft are expected to arrive this year, supporting its long-term growth strategy.

As Jazeera Airways continues to expand its network, enhance digital capabilities, and strengthen operational performance, the airline remains committed to nurturing a culture that empowers employees to thrive and contribute to the company’s long-term growth.​​​​