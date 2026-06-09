Kuwait - As part of its summer campaign, “Don’t Just See the World. Feel It.”, Jazeera Airways, Kuwait’s leading low-cost carrier, has launched a special promotion offering 50% off fares to all of the airline’s most popular European destinations.

Passengers can choose to fly direct from Kuwait to Antalya, Batumi, Budapest, Krakow, Larnaca, London Luton, Milan Bergamo, Prague, Sarajevo, Sochi, Tivat and Trabzon and back as a part of this offer.

Available from 10 June to 14 June 2026, the promotion can be accessed using the promo code J9SUMMER across all booking channels, with travel valid between 10 June and 31 July 2026.

The limited-time offer builds on Jazeera Airways’ expanding European network and growing summer schedule, providing travelers from Kuwait with greater access to some of Europe’s most exciting city-break and leisure destinations.

Two of the newest destinations in the Jazeera network are London Luton and Milan Bergamo. Jazeera starts flying to Luton on 8 July, offering convenient access to the United Kingdom’s capital, and beyond. Milan Bergamo serves as a gateway to Italy, giving travelers easy access to Milan’s fashion and lifestyle scene, as well as the country’s food, culture, and scenic landscapes.

Paul Carroll, Chief Commercial Officer at Jazeera Airways, said:

“Our summer campaign is all about inspiring travelers to discover new experiences and create memorable journeys. With the addition of this special 50% promotion to Europe, we are making some of the regions most sought-after destinations even more accessible, while continuing to offer our customers great value and more travel choices from Kuwait.”

The promotion complements Jazeera Airways’ wider summer offering, which includes an expanded network of leisure destinations across Central and South Asia, and the Middle East.

With limited seats on offer, passengers are encouraged to book early through the Jazeera Airways website: jazeeraairways.com or app using the promo code J9SUMMER.