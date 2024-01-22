Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Jahez announced that it has obtained the Best Places to Work certification in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The company scored impressively in various professional aspects related to employees, especially work environment, career succession, development and training, leadership, and talent management.

The certification recognises leading workplaces worldwide and focuses on employee satisfaction about many choices in the workplace, including workplace culture, growth opportunities and individual practice. Thereby, Jahez joined a prestigious list of companies that are committed to the highest approved standards.

This achievement highlights the company's keenness to foster an environment that encourages all employees to realise their full potential. This certification also confirms Jahez commitment to providing growth and development opportunities for employees through training and continuous learning to advance personal and professional skills. In light of this distinguished achievement, Jahez reinforces its commitment to building an integrated work team, where employees enjoy continuous support from senior management. Jahez is characterised by an inclusive and multicultural work environment, where values of cooperation and interaction between teams and individuals are enhanced.

Commenting on this occasion, Mr. Jawad Mahmood Jawad, General Manager of Jahez, said, “Jahez obtaining the Best Places to Work certification is a tribute to all employees who work hard to achieve this goal. The company will continue endeavours to improve the work environment, with a focus on employee satisfaction and achievement of their personal and professional goals. We are extremely proud of our achievement and will strive to continually improve our employee practices, which in turn will increase the satisfaction of our customers, shareholders and suppliers.”

He added, “This certificate gives us a new opportunity to celebrate the successes we have achieved and to thank all the team members for their tremendous efforts. We intend to use this achievement as motivation to move forward and work to achieve further progress and excellence in our field.”

