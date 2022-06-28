The only race on the African continent returns to the ABB FIA Formula E calendar after a hiatus in 2021

Mitch Evans is fourth in the drivers’ standings following an impressive victory at the inaugural Jakarta E-Prix

Lights go green on the streets of the Moroccan city at 17:00 BST on 2 July 2022

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Jaguar TCS Racing will return to the bustling streets of the Moroccan city this weekend for the Marrakesh E-Prix. Following a one-year hiatus, the Circuit International Automobile Moulay El Hassan will host the tenth round of the 2022 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

Following a dominant performance in Jakarta, where Mitch Evans secured an impressive win and Sam Bird scored valuable points for the team, Jaguar TCS Racing arrive in Marrakesh determined to build on the positive momentum and close the gap in the teams’ standings.

The Marrakesh E-Prix provides a unique challenge to all teams. The 2.97-kilometre-long circuit features twelve corners and a combination of street and permanent track surfaces. The North African location will be a decisive test with soaring summer temperatures placing particular emphasis on temperature and energy management in order to deliver a successful race.

Determined to capitalise on the victory in Jakarta, and encouraged by previous success in Marrakesh where Mitch Evans was able to climb a record 18 places in 2020, the team are eager for more points and podium finishes.

James Barclay, Jaguar TCS Racing Team Principal: “We are very much looking forward to returning to Marrakesh this weekend. This is an excellent city circuit that has provided some thrilling races in the past. Mitch’s win and Sam’s decisive overtakes in Jakarta showed how competitive our Jaguar I-TYPE 5 is and demonstrated that as a team we can perform well in very challenging temperatures. We know this weekend in Marrakesh is going to be a test for the team and race car with another blisteringly hot race. It will provide a lot of technical challenges for the team but also opportunities. We’ve worked hard to prepare and are looking forward to another strong race.”

Mitch Evans, Jaguar TCS Racing driver #9: “Following the victory in Jakarta, I’m excited to get back in the car and keep racking up the big points. I know how fast the Jaguar I-TYPE 5 is and I’ve worked hard with the team to prepare for the different challenges in Marrakesh. We’ve seen before that Marrakesh can provide an exciting race so I’m looking forward to it.”

Sam Bird, Jaguar TCS Racing driver #10: “I’m excited to be back in Marrakesh this weekend, it’s certainly provided some thrilling races in the past. There is a lot to consider going into the race with high temperatures, long corners and braking zones and we know energy and battery management will be critical for success. We’ve worked hard as a team to prepare and now we’re just looking forward to going racing.”

Phil Charles, Jaguar TCS Racing Technical Manager: “Marrakesh is a fantastic circuit we know well from previous years. It is an extremely high energy-sensitivity circuit. In terms of the layout, the first sector features two long left-hand corners while the middle sector has big braking zones after long straights. The final sector has two right-hand 90-degree corners. Getting a setup which is optimised across those three very different sectors is tricky. Our engineers relish the challenge of working with the drivers on setup and energy management to deliver the best results possible around the Marrakesh circuit.”

The 2022 Marrakesh E-Prix will take place on Saturday 2 July at 17:00 BST for the tenth round of the 2022 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship.

-Ends-

ABOUT JAGUAR TCS RACING

Jaguar returned to racing in October 2016, becoming the first premium manufacturer to join the all-electric ABB FIA Formula E Championship street racing series. In season seven Jaguar TCS Racing finished runners-up in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship teams’ standings - the most successful so far in Jaguar TCS Racing’s Formula E history.

Formula E is a real-world test bed for Jaguar with its journey to becoming an all-electric luxury brand from 2025. Jaguar TCS Racing will deliver new sustainable technologies and set new benchmarks in quality in support of Jaguar Land Rover’s Reimagine strategy.

Jaguar TCS Racing goal is to ‘Reimagine Racing’ and together the team will test, develop, learn and collaborate, sharing insights across Jaguar Land Rover which will benefit future road car development. Specifically, learnings and technology transfer from Formula E will help ‘Reimagine” the Jaguar brand coinciding with the company’s commitment to the Gen3 era of Formula E.

As an official manufacturer team in Formula E, Jaguar TCS Racing designs its own powertrain, which includes the motor, transmission, inverter and rear suspension.

To control costs, the carbon fibre chassis and battery are common components and the same for all eleven teams. This allows the focus to be on developing electric vehicle powertrains which are efficient and lightweight which will improve the performance and range of future Jaguar Land Rover electric vehicles.

The 2021/22 Formula E season is the second season of World Championship status as granted by the FIA – the sport’s governing body. It will be the fourth and final year for the teams to be racing with the futuristic Gen2 race cars.

Teams have two race cars, one per driver, which will be used for the full race distance of 45 minutes plus 1 lap.

Beyond its all-electric concept, Formula E is unique in the world of motorsport for its choice of venues. The championship takes place on temporary street circuits in the centre of the world’s major cities including Diriyah, Mexico City, Rome, Monaco, New York, London and ending in a double-header race weekend in Seoul.

New Zealander, Mitch Evans finished season seven fourth in the drivers' championship and Jaguar TCS Racing finished second in the teams' standings - the most successful so far in Jaguar TCS Racing’s Formula E history - with eight podiums, two wins, one pole position and 177 points scored. After his first season with the team, Briton, Sam Bird finished sixth in the championship with two wins, three podiums and a pole position. For season eight, Mitch Evans is currently fourth in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship standings while Sam Bird is in twelfth.

Race to Innovate

Formula E remains a key priority for Jaguar Land Rover and the company’s Reimagine strategy. As the only all-electric world championship, Formula E allows us to test and develop new electric vehicle technologies in a high-performance environment. It continues to be the test-bed for our Race to Innovate mission that will see Race to Road and Road to Race learnings that will help shape our electric future – a future that Jaguar is passionate about, and dedicated to for the benefit of our society, the changing landscape of mobility, sustainability and our customers.

About Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)

Tata Consultancy Services is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization that has been partnering with many of the world’s largest businesses in their transformation journeys for over 50 years. TCS offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions. This is delivered through its unique Location Independent Agile™ delivery model, recognized as a benchmark of excellence in software development.

A part of the Tata group, India's largest multinational business group, TCS has over 556,000 of the world’s best-trained consultants in 46 countries. The company generated consolidated revenues of US $22.2 billion in the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 and is listed on the BSE (formerly Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange) in India. TCS' proactive stance on climate change and award-winning work with communities across the world have earned it a place in leading sustainability indices such as the MSCI Global Sustainability Index and the FTSE4Good Emerging Index. For more information, visit www.tcs.com.

For further information about Jaguar TCS Racing, please contact:

For more information please visit: jaguar-me.com or log onto media.jaguarlandrover.com

For media inquiries, please contact:

Contacts:

For media inquiries, please contact:

Salman Sultan | Jaguar Land Rover | Email: ssultan1@jaguarlandrover.com

Farah Hamam | Ogilvy Public Relations | Email: JLR.MENA@ogilvy.com

Get social with Jaguar MENA: