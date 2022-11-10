The new partnership will see Alpha Data benefit from JAGGAER’s Amplify Global Alliance Partner Program, which is designed to increase partner revenue by allowing the company to demo, sell and deliver JAGGAER products.

JAGGAER committed to increasing its footprint throughout the Middle East with offices already open in the UAE and Saudi Arabia with current expansion plans being accelerated

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: JAGGAER, the global leader in Autonomous Commerce, has officially launched the company’s Amplify Global Alliance Partner Program in the Middle East region.

The first company in the UAE to partner with JAGGAER is Alpha Data, one of the leading Digital Transformation providers & System Integrators in the Middle East with more than 40 years of experience delivering world-class solutions covering everything from the Internet of Things (IoT), mobility, security, big data, and the cloud. Alpha Data will now be an integral conduit of JAGGAER solutions as part of the new partnership.

The partnership was announced during JAGGAER’s Middle East and Africa Regional User Group event, which took place on Tuesday, 8 November, with several procurement leaders outlining their vision for 2023 with discussions focused on innovative strategies, best practices for better ROI and the frameworks required to put them into practice.

Hany Mosbeh, Senior Vice President, Middle East and Africa, JAGGAER, said: “Our new Amplify Global Alliance Partner Program is based on a partner-centric model that emphasises collaboration and mutual growth and will be an integral part of our future scalability in the region.

“JAGGAER and Alpha Data are perfectly aligned in terms of expertise in the technology sector. Both companies share a common goal to grow and increase revenues while supporting the region by simplifying and improving procurement processes. Through our partnership, we will provide Alpha Data with the necessary tools to demo, sell and deliver JAGGAER products and, in doing so, increase their client database and market share in the region.”

The event was also attended by JAGGAER’s Global VP of Alliances & Partner Strategy, Martin Hayles; he said: “Through the Amplify Program, we have developed a robust framework to prioritise partner success and drive sustainable growth. As a JAGGAER Alliance Partner, Alpha Data will now be able to consult, integrate, and deploy JAGGAER solutions and related services as an Amplify Certified Implementation expert.

“As a partner-first organisation prioritising partner success, we have aligned our internal teams, resources, and processes to enable partner ROI and growth.”

Every Amplify Program activity is organised around the three principles of simplify, enable, and grow. Each charge involves projects and organisational adjustments that allow us to prioritise partner success to drive sustainable growth.

The JAGGAER Amplify Global Partner Program includes a structured Alliance Partner tiering system, with each tier granting specific benefits to qualifying partner organisations. Partners can use their tier level for marketing, sales, or social media purposes to promote their proficiency in selling and delivering JAGGAER products.

Madhava Reddy Head of Digital Transformation, Alpha Data, said: “Being able to tap into JAGGAER’s market-leading Autonomous Commerce and Direct Materials platform, and combining that with our services and industry expertise, provides us with a great opportunity to support business in the region to improve their bottom line through the way they procure goods and services. It also has the advantage of allowing us to grow as a company.

“The onboarding process has been straightforward, and the ongoing support from the team will be invaluable as we move ahead. We look forward to a fruitful relationship with the JAGGAER team.”

Other companies joining Alpha Data in JAGGAER’s Amplify Global Partners Program include Accenture, Inetum, Jude, Malomatia, Techedge Arabia, and egabi Solutions, with a pipeline of additional companies to be announced.

As part of JAGGAER’s commitment to addressing challenges relating to supply chain disruption, material scarcity and the global talent shortage, the company has revealed its vision of Autonomous Commerce, whereby buying crucial goods or services for a business is as easy as shopping online as a consumer.

“From a business perspective, buyers need more dependable sources of supply, greater selection, and lower prices. Enterprise suppliers need a continuous stream of smart-match recommendations aligning their capabilities with specific buyer needs to grow their revenues and expand their businesses. The Autonomous Commerce revolution is delivering these benefits to enterprise buyers and suppliers,” said Hany.

About JAGGAER: Autonomous Commerce

JAGGAER is leading the Autonomous Commerce revolution, a self-governing B2B commerce experience between buyers, suppliers, things (IoT), and partners. Over $500 billion of goods flows frictionlessly through our Enterprise Commerce Network every year. Leveraging AI and machine learning, our intelligent procurement solutions provide enterprise buyers and suppliers with smart-match recommendations that align buyer needs with supplier capabilities. Our solutions autonomously execute many repetitive, behind-the-scenes tasks required to facilitate enterprise commerce. We are Networked, Intelligent, Comprehensive, and Extensible. We are over 1,100 employees strong, all focused on customer success.

About Alpha Data

Alpha Data is one of the leading Digital Transformation providers and System Integrators in the Middle East. Established in 1981, the company has evolved from small beginnings to over 1,500 professionals building ICT solutions for thousands of organizations. The company is BS EN ISO 27001:2013 & ISO 9001:2008 management standard certified. The company works with clients through a combination of a deep understanding of business needs, extensive technical knowledge, and mature, competent delivery teams in the local market. The company’s diverse portfolio includes new technologies that encompass Artificial Intelligence (AI), Mobility, Security, the Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, and the Cloud—all designed to help customers in their transformation journey to the fast-evolving digital economy.

