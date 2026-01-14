Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Jadwa Investment, a leading investment management and advisory firm in the Middle East, has announced the launch of its flagship private credit fund, Jadwa GCC Diversified Private Credit Fund, with a target size of up to SAR 750m (USD 200m). The fund has successfully completed its first close at over SAR 300m (USD 80m) and has already deployed capital into its first two investments, in partnerships with regional fintech platforms Lendo and JeelPay. Two further investments are expected to close in the first half of 2026.

Following the launch of multiple deal-specific private credit funds, Jadwa GCC Diversified Private Credit Fund marks Jadwa’s first blind-pool regional private credit vehicle, offering institutional and private wealth investors access to high-quality opportunities in the GCC’s fast-growing private credit market.

Tariq Al-Sudairy, Managing Director & CEO of Jadwa Investment, commented: "Private credit is increasingly becoming a strategic allocation for sophisticated investors globally. This fund reflects Jadwa’s ability to originate and execute attractive private credit opportunities, and our conviction in the asset class in light of Saudi Arabia and the wider GCC’s economic momentum and growing demand for credit."

Fidaa Haddad, Managing Director & Head of Private Credit at Jadwa Investment, added: "Our private credit platform is designed to support high-quality companies across multiple transactions, offering investors access the growing private credit market in Saudi Arabia and across the GCC. We are excited to announce our first investments and look forward to delivering strong and consistent outcomes for our investors."

The launch of the fund underscores Jadwa’s commitment to providing innovative investment solutions for institutional and private wealth clients, leveraging its deep regional presence, origination capabilities and private capital expertise.

About Jadwa Investment

Jadwa Investment is a Riyadh-headquartered investment management and advisory firm with more than SAR 110 billion (USD 30 billion) in client assets across public equity, private equity, real estate, private credit, fixed income, and money market investments. Its clients include government-related entities, local and international institutional investors, and private wealth investors.

Jadwa Investment is licensed by the Capital Market Authority of Saudi Arabia (CMA) as a capital market institution, with registration number 06034-37.

