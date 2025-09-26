Sharjah, UAE: From the golden streets of Vicenza to the avant-garde ateliers of Milan, Italy’s centuries-old mastery of jewellery and watchmaking comes alive in the UAE. This September, the Italian Pavilion at the 56th Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show, held at Expo Centre Sharjah from 24–28 September, invites discerning collectors, buyers and connoisseurs to experience a curated journey where heritage meets innovation.

Curated by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) in collaboration with CNA, and supported by Italy’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Pavilion showcases 50 of Italy’s celebrated maisons alongside emerging talents. Each exhibit reflects a delicate balance of timeless craftsmanship, contemporary design and cutting-edge technology—hallmarks of Italian creativity that have captivated the world for centuries.

Italy’s presence in the UAE emphasises the nation’s central role in one of the region’s most dynamic luxury markets. Sales of jewellery products in the UAE reached €3.1 billion in 2024, with a projected compound annual growth rate of +3.8% through 2029. Within this expanding market, Italian artisans remain at the forefront, offering creations that unite artistic excellence with investment-grade value. From January to June 2025, Italian jewellery exports to the UAE totalled €712 million, reaffirming the enduring trust and admiration for Made in Italy.

"The United Arab Emirates has established itself as a vital hub for Italian fine jewellery, where appreciation for excellence and design finds a natural resonance. Made in Italy embodies a cultural vision that combines tradition, innovation and a distinctive sense of beauty. In the UAE, discerning consumers play a pioneering role in shaping global trends, encouraging Italian companies to continue innovating while remaining faithful to their heritage. The 56th Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show offers a prestigious stage to highlight this dynamic exchange, showcasing how Italian creations unite timeless elegance with forward-looking solutions, reinforcing the special bond between our countries", commented Lorenzo Fanara, Ambassador of Italy to the UAE.

The Pavilion is more than a showcase; it is a celebration of Italy’s design leadership and technical mastery. Visitors will encounter creations that fuse classical goldsmithing techniques with contemporary aesthetics, from intricately hand-set gemstones to innovative watch complications. Each piece is an invitation to witness luxury in its purest form, where heritage and modernity exist in perfect harmony.

“Italy’s approach to luxury is defined by its ability to honour centuries of craftsmanship while embracing modern innovation. The UAE, with its sophisticated market and appreciation for excellence, remains one of our most strategic partners. The UAE jewellery market is shining brighter than ever, with total sales soaring to 13.48 billion AED in 2024. Fine jewellery leads the way, accounting for over 93% of all sales. With an annual growth of 3.6% projected from 2024 to 2025, and on the longer term a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.8% from 2024 to 2029 is to be expected. At the 56th Edition of Watch & Jewellery Middle East Show, the Italian Pavilion creates an unparalleled opportunity for our companies to connect with buyers, reinforcing Italy’s leadership in the global luxury arena", said Valerio Soldani, Italian Trade Commissioner to the UAE.

With 50 exhibitors presenting their finest creations, the Pavilion offers a rare and immersive experience for UAE audiences. From iconic maisons to emerging designers, each presentation is a masterclass in elegance, innovation and enduring quality. Italy’s enduring influence on the region’s luxury landscape is palpable, and the Pavilion exemplifies why Italian design remains synonymous with excellence worldwide.

About Italian Trade Agency - ITA

The Italian Trade Agency is the Government agency which promotes the globalization of Italian firms, under the aegis of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. ITA helps to develop, facilitate and promote Italian economic and trade relations with foreign countries, focusing on the needs of SMEs, their associations and partnerships. ITA sustains Italian firms in their internationalisation process, promoting the marketing of Italian goods and services as well as the image of “Made in Italy” products around the world, while facilitating outward Italian investments and encouraging FDI attraction into Italy. ITA provides information, support, and consultancy services to Italian companies on foreign markets, in order to foster exports and economic cooperation in all sectors, with the objective of increasing the effectiveness of their presence on international markets. ITA works closely with the Italian Regions, the network of Italian Chambers of Commerce, business organisations and other public and private entities. ITA’s headquarters are based in Rome and it works through a large network of offices around the world which are acknowledged as “Trade Promotion Offices” of the Embassies or Consulates of Italy.