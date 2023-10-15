Seef District, Kingdom of Bahrain – Italian café, Cioccolatitaliani opened its flagship branch in Bahrain at Al Liwan in Hamala. The 107sqm outlet offers authentic Italian gelato and a wide range of specialty coffee, Italian desserts, cakes, and both hot and cold beverages, all meticulously prepared in a homemade fashion.

Launched in 2009 by the Ferreri family in Milan, Cioccolatitaliani’s vision is to be a global ambassador of the art of blending chocolate with gelato and distinctive Italian desserts, and it is also renowned for its expertise in chocolate production and the art of cocoa processing. The concept made its international debut in 2013 with the opening of its first Riyadh branch.

Seef Properties Chief Executive Officer, Ahmed Yusuf said: “We are happy to announce the arrival of this prestigious Italian brand, which will enhance Al Liwan's reputation as a preferred destination for tourists and leisure seekers of all backgrounds. Cioccolatitaliani will help to diversify the hospitality options available at the mall, whose modern amenities and comprehensive retail mix has been highly successful at attracting major European and international brands.”

Cioccolatitaliani Managing Director, Osman Khan said: “We are thrilled to select Al Liwan as the second location of our franchise in Bahrain. Its strategic proximity to the King Fahd Causeway and unique design aesthetics align perfectly with our brand and expansion goals for the region. Through this new branch, we aim to continuously innovate new products and offerings for our customers to savor the taste of authentic Italian desserts, while attracting a fresh customer base eager to explore this unconventional world."

Cioccolatitaliani’s unique approach to “Chocology”, the art of mixing chocolate with gelato, pastry and coffee, has received accolades such as the Best Food Experience Award at the 2017 Foodservice Awards and the Best Export Format Award at the 2018 Food Community Awards. In 2020, Forbes named it one of the top 100 Italian dining experiences worldwide.

About Seef Properties:

Seef Properties B.S.C. was established in the year 1999 as a public shared company listed on Bahrain Bourse and its operations are headquartered in the Kingdom of Bahrain, becoming a leader in the retail, hospitality, entertainment and real estate development sectors on the level of the Kingdom. Today, Seef Properties manages a large portfolio of assets, promoting its position as a distinguished commercial brand. The vision of Seef Properties is centered to its constant strives to become a leading real estate company in innovation and diversity, driven by the implementation of the highest standards and values to achieve its goal in excellence, and the satisfaction of shareholders, partners and clients. The Company’s message is centered to the development, acquisition and management of a real estate investment portfolio that serves the retail, entertainment and hospitality sectors.