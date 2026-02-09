Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – InvestSky, MENA’s first social trading platform, announced its official expansion into the Saudi market following the approval of its Financial Technology Experimental Permit from the Capital Market Authority (CMA). The move comes as part of InvestSky’s regional growth strategy and is supported by a first-of-its-kind partnership with anb Capital, one of the Kingdom’s leading investment firms.

The Saudi expansion follows a $4 million seed round, backed by Emkan Capital, Run Ventures, S3 Ventures (by Joa Capital), Al-Romaizan Family Office, and other prominent regional investors, bringing total funding to $7.4 million. The investment will be used to broaden market access and enhance the investing experience for underserved retail investors across the region.

This milestone enables InvestSky to offer social trading services tailored to the Saudi market. Through its partnership with anb Capital, a regional first of its kind, the platform combines intuitive, social-first investing with robust regulatory infrastructure, giving Saudi-based investors seamless access to both U.S. and local equities in a cost-efficient and regulated environment.

“This is an exciting milestone for InvestSky as we receive the CMA Fintech Experimental Permit. The journey hasn’t been easy, which makes this achievement even more meaningful. We’re especially proud to partner with a leading institution like anb Capital. This is the first model of its kind in Saudi Arabia, and we hope it serves as a blueprint for future collaborations. We extend our gratitude to all stakeholders involved: CMA, anb Capital, our investors and Fintech Saudi for their trust and support,” said Turki Alalshaikh, Co-Founder and Managing Director of InvestSky.

“Retail investors in Saudi Arabia have had limited access to global markets, high barriers to entry, and few platforms built for their needs," said Nitish Mittal, Founder and CEO of InvestSky. "Our CMA license and partnership with anb Capital change that equation. We're giving Saudi investors seamless access to both global and local markets through an intuitive and accessible platform. Saudi Arabia is a pivotal step in our mission to democratize investing across MENA."

“This partnership reflects our commitment to enabling responsible fintech innovation within a fully regulated framework. By combining InvestSky’s technology with anb Capital’s regulatory infrastructure and market experience, we are supporting broader investor participation while maintaining the standards expected of the Saudi capital market,” said Khalid Alghamdi, CEO of anb Capital.

About InvestSky:

InvestSky is MENA's leading social trading platform, built to make investing accessible, affordable, and social. The platform gives retail investors seamless access to both Saudi and US stock markets, with real-time community insights and tools designed to simplify the investing experience. InvestSky is licensed by the Capital Market Authority (CMA) in Saudi Arabia to provide social trading services and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) in the UAE.

