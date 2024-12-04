Confidence in the Kingdom's financial landscape signals robust opportunities ahead

Riyadh, KSA – A wave of optimism is sweeping through the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's investment community, signaling a positive outlook for the Kingdom's financial markets. According to the 2024 Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Investor Pulse Survey conducted by Edelman Smithfield—a global specialist in financial communications with a strong presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia —an impressive 90% of investors in the Kingdom anticipate a boom in the global initial public offering (IPO) market within the next year.

Despite over 50% of investors citing market volatility and inflation as key challenges, Saudi investors have demonstrated remarkable resilience and a renewed appetite for growth opportunities. The survey reveals that 20% of investors participated in IPOs over the past year, and 15% engaged in IPO roadshows, underscoring an active pursuit of new market ventures.

A Landscape Ripe with Opportunity

The optimism captured in the survey reflects more than a rebound from economic challenges; it signifies an evolving financial landscape brimming with potential. Investors are not just hopeful—they're gearing up to seize the opportunities a revitalized IPO market offers. Notably, nearly 60% of investors are now more inclined to consider future IPOs as viable investment opportunities compared to their engagement levels in 2022 and 2023.

"The prevailing anticipation for the market's boom signifies a promising period for both investors and companies contemplating public offerings," said Suhaib Alwazir, Head of Edelman Smithfield KSA. "For issuers, this is a pivotal moment to harness investor sentiment by prioritizing transparency and effective communication amidst a complex economic landscape."

Real Estate, Technology, and Energy Lead Interest

Diving deeper into sector preferences, the survey highlights significant investor interest across various industries. Real estate tops the list, attracting 35% of investors, reflecting confidence in the Kingdom's ambitious infrastructure and urban development projects. The technology and energy sectors are equally compelling, each drawing 29% of investor interest, indicative of the Kingdom's strides in innovation and sustainable energy initiatives. Additionally, 23% of investors favour the healthcare sector, underscoring the growing emphasis on medical advancements and public health.

Communication and Governance: The Cornerstones of Investor Confidence

Effective communication emerges as a crucial factor in investment decisions, with over half of the investors emphasizing its importance during IPO processes. This underscores the need for companies to engage transparently with potential investors, providing clear insights into their operations and growth strategies.

Moreover, strong corporate governance remains a priority. A significant 79% of investors stress the necessity of profitability for IPO investments, highlighting a focus on business fundamentals in new market entries. In an era where digital threats are increasingly prominent, 83% of investors value cybersecurity expertise within the Board of Directors, reflecting a growing emphasis on digital security and risk management in corporate governance.

Navigating Challenges with Resilience

While enthusiasm is high, investors remain cognizant of potential hurdles. Over half of the surveyed investors acknowledged market volatility and inflation as key challenges, demonstrating a realistic appraisal of the global economic climate. Yet, the Kingdom's robust performance amid a slower global economy in 2023 positions it well to navigate these concerns. Saudi Arabia has significantly contributed to regional growth and maintained a strong IPO market, showcasing its ability to thrive despite external pressures.

Investors Poised for Increased Engagement

The survey's findings indicate that Saudi investors are optimistic and preparing to increase their market participation. Nearly 60% of investors are inclined to consider future IPOs more viable than in previous years, signaling a readiness to actively contribute to and benefit from the Kingdom's economic ascent.

"Understanding investor sentiment is crucial for companies planning to go public," added Suhaib Alwazir. "Edelman Smithfield’s survey not only reflects the optimism in the market but also highlights areas where issuers can align their strategies to meet investor expectations, particularly in transparency, profitability, and governance."

About The Edelman Smithfield Investor Pulse Report:

The Edelman Smithfield Investor Pulse Report: Investor Expectations for a KSA IPO Market Recovery surveyed over 49 KSA-based investors from February 12-19, 2024, about the current state of the market, with the goal of understanding if the strong appetite for IPOs will continue in 2024 and beyond.

About Edelman Smithfield:

Edelman Smithfield is a financial communications boutique that specializes in financial markets and strategic situations with the full reach and resources of Edelman. The Edelman Smithfield team comprises approximately 250 advisors across more than 25 cities and 15 countries serving an expansive roster of top organizations around the world. www.EdelmanSmithfield.com.

