Abu Dhabi, UAE – Al Reem Island has cemented its position as the leading residential investment destination in Abu Dhabi, achieving a remarkable 38% year-on-year increase in off-plan property weighted average prices during Q2 2025. These figures, analyzed by MERED, the award-winning international real estate developer, using comprehensive transaction data from Quanta, place the island at the forefront of the capital’s property market.

Other key areas, such as Khalifa City and Jubail Island, recorded weighted average price growth of 24% and 20% respectively, reinforcing the overall robustness of Abu Dhabi’s real estate sector and highlighting Al Reem Island’s strong competitive edge. The island’s desirability extends to the rental market as well, where apartment rents rose 21% year-on-year in Q2 2025, based on Quanta’s rental indices.

This sustained demand is supported by high-quality community infrastructure, with residents enjoying waterfront living, Grade-A offices, diverse retail options, advanced healthcare facilities, and the expansive 1,000,000 square foot Reem Central Park. Strategically located between Abu Dhabi’s mainland business core and Saadiyat Island’s cultural coastline, Al Reem Island offers a unique, self-contained “live-work-play” environment.

Building on these strengths, MERED earlier announced plans for a design-led waterfront project on two prime plots totaling over 23,400 square meters within the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). Developed in collaboration with award-winning architects, the highest global honor in architecture, the project is set to redefine super-prime living in the capital.

“Al Reem Island has unequivocally established itself as Abu Dhabi’s premier residential destination. Average prices in waterfront projects have exceeded AED 1,800 per square foot, with new projects launched at even higher prices,” said Artemiy Marinin, Project Director at MERED. “We’re proud to contribute to this dynamic market with our forthcoming project, offering direct sea views and architectural distinction crafted by Pritzker Prize-winning visionaries.”

A key growth driver has also been the expansion of the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), which extended its jurisdiction to Reem Island in April 2023. Since then, more than 1,100 new businesses have joined ADGM, bringing total registrations to over 11,000. The influx of high-earning professionals has further strengthened Al Reem Island’s status as ADGM’s residential hub of choice.

The market’s sustained growth and expanding community infrastructure underscore its status as a premier investment opportunity in Abu Dhabi. MERED’s visionary projects reinforce confidence in the island’s long-term potential as a hub for luxury living and thriving business activity.

About MERED:

MERED is an international real estate developer pioneering a new era of luxury living. The brand fosters strong partnerships with top-tier architects, contractors, and service providers, sharing a commitment to their values and creating immersive lifestyle experiences, fusing automotive, yachting, wellness, elite sports, and fashion into high-energy, ultra-luxury communities. Its international team of visionary experts, driven by strategic cooperation, develops the real estate sector scout for a revolutionary branded residence concept, to transform urban living and set new benchmarks in the International real estate sector.

