Abu Dhabi: Investopia signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Sino-International Entrepreneurs Federation (SIEF) to exchange expertise and promote collaboration in entrepreneurship, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), new economy sectors, and investment promotion. The signing of the MoU marks a new step in strengthening the economic and investment ties between the UAE and China, creating new opportunities to enhance Investopia’ s presence in the Chinese markets. The signing took place on the sidelines of the 4th edition of Investopia in Abu Dhabi on February 26 and 27, 2025, under the theme “Harnessing MegaForces.”

Dr Jean Fares, CEO of Investopia, and William Wang, the Chief Representative for Middle East & Africa at SIEF, signed the MoU. The partnership seeks to provide more enablers and opportunities that foster a competitive investment environment for businessmen, investors, and entrepreneurs in the UAE and China.

Promoting Investopia in the Chinese market

Under the terms of the MoU, SIEF will promote Investopia through its various digital platforms and communication channels. In addition to expanding its reach to investors, entrepreneurs, and within the Chinese private sector, the goal is to improve investment collaboration prospects between the UAE and China. The collaboration also explores the prospect of hosting a global edition of Investopia in China. The initiative exemplifies the shared commitment of both parties to enhancing global economic dialogue and fostering an environment conducive to the exchange of knowledge and expertise at the private sector level.

The MoU paves the way for new strategic partnerships to bolster global economic growth and strengthen the UAE's position as a global hub for investment and entrepreneurship. The agreement also aligns with Investopia’s goal to expand its reach regionally and globally by launching new initiatives in emerging markets and fostering creativity and entrepreneurship in the new economy. The move is expected to offer a range of investment opportunities across various vital economic sectors.

China-Arab Entrepreneurs Summit

The fourth edition of Investopia 2025 hosted three global forums, including the China-Arab Entrepreneurs Summit under the theme "Seizing New Opportunities." This forum witnessed extensive participation from Arab and Chinese officials, businessmen, and entrepreneurs.

Sino-International Entrepreneurs Federation (SIEF)

SIEF is a key Chinese economic organization committed to fostering the entrepreneurship and investment environment by connecting Chinese entrepreneurs with global markets. Furthermore, it organises high-level economic and investment events that bring together leading Chinese and global companies, reinforcing its role as a significant platform in the business and investment realms. Since 2023, SIEF has hosted the Annual China-Arab Entrepreneurs Summit, a key initiative that connects prominent business leaders and public sector in China and the Middle East.

UAE-China economic relations

The UAE and China share robust economic and trade ties, with China being the UAE's largest global trade partner. In addition, the UAE is China's largest partner in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. There are approximately 15,500 Chinese companies currently operating in the UAE.

