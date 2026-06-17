Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain : Investcorp, the global alternative investment manager, today announces the acquisition of a strategic stake in Metra (“Metra” or the “Company”), a leading value-added IT distributor headquartered in the UAE. This partnership marks a significant milestone for Metra, a third-generation family business and one of the region's most prominent technology distribution platforms, as it continues to expand across the GCC region.

Founded in 1982 and wholly family-owned since its inception, Metra is firmly rooted in the GCC region which accounts for approximately 70% of the Company's revenues, with strong presence in Saudi Arabia and the UAE, complemented by operations across the wider MENA region including Egypt with a leading position. In 2025, the Company crossed $1 billion in sales, serving a large and diverse base of channel partners, including system integrators, resellers, retailers, and wholesalers, and maintains value-added distributor partnerships with approximately 40 global IT brands, including Cisco, Dell, HP, and Lenovo. The Company's portfolio spans high-growth technology segments including AI solutions, cybersecurity, data centers, computing devices, and a B2B online marketplace.

Walid Majdalani, Head of Investcorp Private Equity Emerging Markets, commented: "Investcorp's investment in Metra reflects the firm's commitment to high-value industries across the GCC, a region where accelerating national visions centered on digital transformation, AI adoption, and cybersecurity infrastructure are creating significant growth opportunities. Metra is a strategic player in this ecosystem, ideally positioned to capture growth and market share across the market.”

Tarek Eissa, Chairman of Metra, added: “Welcoming Investcorp as Metra’s first institutional shareholder marks a defining moment in our Company’s history. Over four decades, we have built Metra into one of the region’s most respected technology distribution businesses, and this partnership with a firm of Investcorp’s caliber is a testament to the strength of what our family and team have created. Their expertise in scaling regional businesses and navigating capital markets will be invaluable as we enter this next phase of growth and move towards our IPO.”

Robin Mansour, Principal at Investcorp’s Private Equity MENA team, said: "Metra's growth trajectory has been truly impressive. The Company has established itself as a driving force in value-added IT solutions, with an increasingly strong presence in advanced technology segments such as data centers and artificial intelligence. With a highly capable management team and a clear strategy for both organic and inorganic growth, Metra is well positioned to continue its expansion, reflecting the strong execution capabilities and regional ambition that Investcorp seeks to support."

Mohammed Eissa, CEO of Metra, said: “Partnering with Investcorp marks an exciting new chapter for Metra. Over three generations, we have built this business on a foundation of strong partnerships, deep regional expertise, and a relentless focus on delivering value to our clients and channel partners. Investcorp's investment is a powerful endorsement of what we have built and the significant opportunity that lies ahead. As demand for AI solutions, cybersecurity, and data center infrastructure accelerates across the GCC and beyond, we are well-placed to meet that need. With Investcorp's support, we are better positioned than ever to pursue our ambitions, both organically and through strategic acquisitions, as we look towards our IPO journey."

The transaction represents the fourth investment made by Investcorp Saudi Pre-IPO Growth Fund LP. The fund is designed to identify and support companies like Metra: regionally rooted, globally connected, and ready for their next stage of growth. Prior to its investment in Metra, the Fund invested in NourNet, TruKKer, and Salla.

About Investcorp

Investcorp is a global investment manager specializing in alternative investments across four asset classes: Private Equity (Mid-Market Buyouts, Growth Investments, and GP Staking), Real Assets (Infrastructure and Real Estate), Credit (CLOs, Broadly Syndicated Loans & Structured Credit, and Middle-Market Direct Lending), and Liquid Strategies (Absolute Return Investments and Insurance Asset Management).

Since our inception in 1982, we have focused on generating attractive returns for our clients and seeking to create long-term value in our portfolio companies by adopting a disciplined investment process, employing talented professionals, and utilizing the resources of a global institution with an innovative approach.

We invest capital in our products and strategies, aligning interests with our clients and other stakeholders. We pursue sustainable value creation through our investments and in the communities in which we operate and take pride in partnering with clients to deliver tailored solutions for their needs.

Today, Investcorp manages approximately $62 billion in assets, including assets managed by third-party managers. Investcorp has 14 offices in the US, Europe, GCC and Asia, including, India, China, Japan and Singapore and employs approximately 500 people from 50 nationalities globally.

For further information, visit www.investcorp.com and follow us @Investcorp on LinkedIn, X and Instagram.

About Metra

Founded in 1982, Metra Group is one of the region's leading value-added IT distributors, with a network spanning over 40 vendors, 500 employees, and 6,500 partners and resellers across the GCC and beyond. The Group's core capabilities encompass IT distribution, logistics, product aggregation, maintenance, and technical support.

UAE Headquartered, Metra has expanded across Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the GCC, building long-standing partnerships with global technology leaders. Over four decades, Metra has established itself as a trusted distribution partner for both global vendors seeking regional reach and end-customers requiring integrated IT solutions.

Media Contacts:

International / GCC

Firas El Amine

+973 17515404

felamine@investcorp.com

Europe

Ambrose Fullalove

+44 (0)797 098 2748

investcorp@fticonsulting.com