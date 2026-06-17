Dubai, UAE: Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation PJSC (Empower), the world's largest district cooling services provider, convened an extensive meeting with building management companies in Dubai as part of the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen collaboration with its strategic partners and support efficient building management across the emirate. The meeting introduced participants to the mechanisms for using Empower’s systems within buildings, as well as best practices for their operation and management.

During the meeting, Empower provided an overview of the technical and operational aspects of district cooling systems, including the management of cooling plants and distribution networks, and outlined the procedures implemented to ensure operational efficiency and uninterrupted service delivery in line with the highest standards of quality and reliability. The company also highlighted the latest technologies and smart solutions it has adopted to enhance energy efficiency and optimise building performance, supporting sustainability objectives and improving customer satisfaction.

Empower officials also engaged with participants on a range of topics related to the district cooling sector, including key challenges, opportunities and emerging trends. The discussions highlighted Empower’s extensive experience and expertise in the sector, as well as its proactive approach to investing in advanced technologies and innovation. The company also outlined its efforts to develop an integrated, reliable and sustainable district cooling ecosystem that delivers services in line with leading international standards while enhancing operational efficiency and supporting energy conservation.

The meeting concluded with a site visit to Empower’s district cooling plant at the Dubai International Financial Centre, where participants were introduced to one of the company’s landmark projects in sustainable district cooling. The tour showcased the environmental, economic and social benefits of district cooling and its role in supporting Dubai’s and the UAE’s transition towards a green economy.

“At Empower, we are committed to regularly engaging with building management companies, recognising their vital role as key partners in enhancing the efficiency of district cooling services and increasing customer happiness. These meetings provide a platform to streamline procedures related to district cooling services, strengthen technical and operational awareness of Empower’s systems and operations, and enhance coordination and collaboration among all stakeholders,” said H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower.

“These meetings also offer participants firsthand insight into the operation of district cooling plants and the processes involved in production and distribution, in accordance with the highest standards of efficiency, reliability and sustainability. We believe that strengthening the understanding of building management companies of our operational processes fosters more effective collaboration and supports our ongoing efforts to enhance service quality and further develop this vital sector,” he added.